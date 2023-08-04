Tony Schiavone is a fan of The Batman.

The AEW commentator/interviewer spoke about the Dark Knight during a recent edition of his What Happened When podcast, where co-host Conrad Thompson asked him which superstar he thinks could put on the suit and protect Gotham City if they had the right tools and gadgets. Schiavone didn’t take long to answer.

Sting.

The conversation continued as Thompson would ask Schiavone who he thought the best actor was who has portrayed Batman on the big screen. Schiavone reveals that he likes Christian Bale, but did not like Ben Affleck or George Clooney.

The best at playing Batman, to me, is still Christian Bale, and I think it’s maybe more because of the movies than it was the actual person. To me, the worst Batman…it’s either [Ben] Affleck or [George] Clooney.

Elsewhere on the his podcast, Schiavone spoke about some his personal favorite segments in AEW history, naming his recent interview with CM Punk on the July 29th edition of Collision as his top pick. You can read about that here.

