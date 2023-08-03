Tony Schiavone has had quite a run with AEW, and now the veteran commentator is naming some of his favorite moments with the company.

Schiavone spoke on this topic during the latest episode of his What Happened When podcast, where he revisited the segment he had with CM Punk on the July 29th edition of AEW Collision. On that night, Punk revealed that he still had his version of the AEW World Championship and declared himself the “Real” World Champion of AEW since he had never officially been defeated for it since winning it from Jon Moxley at ALL OUT 2022. Schiavone expresses how much he loved that moment.

You’re not gonna be able to beat me and CM Punk and Ricky Starks this last Saturday. That has to go down as one of my favorite ones. I really enjoyed that. I loved it, loved the whole segment. I loved that segment, and I loved that segment the week before, when we established that tag team match.

He later adds that some of the things he did with Britt Baker are high up on his list but reiterates how special the Punk segment was for him.

But I loved the stuff I did with Britt, when we did the thing with getting our nails done. I liked all of that stuff, working with her. But I really think that that segment Saturday night was one of favorites, if not my favorite of all time, me being a part of it.

