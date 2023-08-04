Adam Cole still can’t believe he gets to headline Wembley Stadium with his new best friend, MJF.

It was announced on this past Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite that Cole would challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship at the August 27th All In event in London, a show that is on track to be one of the largest attended in wrestling history. Cole took to X (fka Twitter) to comment on the monumental achievement and reflect on the fact that he almost had his career cut short due to the severe concussion he suffered back in 2022.

9 months ago, I was terrified that I may never be able to wrestle again. Now, me and one of my best friends go toe to toe for the most precious prize in our sport. At one of the biggest professional wrestling shows of all time. Proud.

Since his return Cole was able to vanquish Chris Jericho before turning his attention to MJF and the AEW World title. While Cole and The Devil began as rivals their pairing together in the Blind Eliminator tag team tournament has bonded them, with them nearly becoming AEW Tag Team Champions on the July 29th edition of Collision. Check out Cole’s tweet below.