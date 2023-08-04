Wardlow opens up about his temporary hiatus away from AEW.

The former three-time TNT Champion has not wrestled since the premiere of AEW Collision back in June, where he dropped the TNT title to Luchasaurus. Wardlow spoke about being away from the company during a recent appearance at Terrificon 2023, where he admitted that he was feeling depressed because he was been unable to wrestle.

It is very surreal for me to be sitting up here, and I think these two gentlemen [Danhausen and Ethan Page] would agree. I think we all have similar come-ups in the business. We’ve been grinding for years. We’ve probably dreamed and wished of getting moments like these our whole lives. So I’ve been off TV for almost a couple months, and I’ve been very depressed.

Wardlow adds that nothing in the world makes him happier than competing inside a wrestling ring, adding that he is grateful to all the fans that came out to see him speak at the convention.

Wrestling is my everything. It makes me happy. So today, I feel like me again for the first time in months. So I just want to say thank you guys for coming out because you guys really flip a switch in my mind and my heart that I needed, so thank you.

In a separate interview, Wardlow spoke about his old rival MJF and how his run as world champion has potentially held him further down the card. You can read about that by clicking here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)