Wardlow doesn’t think he’ll be able to get to the top of AEW due to who the current world champion is.

Mr. Mayhem spoke on this topic during a recent interview with DAE on Demand, where he was asked about potentially going after MJF and the company’s top prize. Wardlow reminds listeners that not only did he defeat MJF at Double or Nothing 2022, but he utterly decimated him in quick fashion.

You would think so, but apparently, there are a lot of whining crybabies that are ahead of me. Let’s face the facts, as long as MJF has the title, I’ll probably never be in the picture as long as he has anything to do with it. He knows, as everyone knows, I murdered him when we wrestled. I am the one guy in the company that has beat our champion. Not only beat our champion, but squashed our champion. There is another guy running around calling him the champion and I’m pretty sure I beat the brakes off him as well.

When Wardlow was asked what he thinks he could improve upon in AEW he said his backstage politics. However, he feels that with MJF at the top that will be hard for him to achieve.

Politics. As long as MJF is at the top, he’s going to do everything he can to keep me at the bottom.

Wardlow will not be in action on this evening’s AEW 200th episode of Dynamite. In fact, he has been out of action entirely ever since losing the TNT Championship to Luchasaurus at the AEW Collision premiere back in June.

