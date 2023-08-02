As noted, it was announced today that The Elite’s Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Adam Page will be staying with AEW as they have signed new contracts.

In an update, it was confirmed by Sports Illustrated that all four wrestlers inked multi-year contracts. The exact length of the deals was not provided.

Furthermore, it was confirmed that Omega and The Young Bucks will remain Executive Vice Presidents for the company. They have held that role since AEW launched in 2019.

AEW President, CEO, Head of Creative & General Manager Tony Khan commented on The Elite re-signing with the company.

“The Elite have been so important to the launch of AEW, with the Young Bucks going all in when I first approached them in 2018 about my dream to create an international pro wrestling promotion,” Khan said. “Shortly after that, their partners and closest friends Kenny Omega and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page joined us to formally launch All Elite Wrestling. All four of them have been instrumental to AEW’s success from the very first episode of Dynamite in 2019 through the present day. Now, as we celebrate tonight’s 200th episode of Dynamite, I’m excited to share that Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Adam Page will all be staying in AEW for years to come. We look forward to celebrating the great news with fans around the world.”

You can click here for signing comments from The Young Bucks, and you can click here for comments from Omega.

Omega and The Bucks will be in action on tonight’s Dynamite 200 episode as they go up against Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh.

