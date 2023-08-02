Ricky Starks is one of AEW’s fastest rising stars, and he has attempted to make his fashion match his ascension.

The Absolute One spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Alicia Atout, where he compared his style to current AEW world champion MJF, who he has build a strong relationship with due to their shared love of dressing up.

Max is probably gonna be mad at me, but I’m good friends with Max, and I remember when I first started at AEW, he would come up to me and be like, ‘What are you wearing? Why are your pants so tight?’ I said, ‘Max, are you kidding me dude? You’re wearing Ferragamo with your non-pressed dress pants and the off-beaten color. He was like, ‘Okay, okay. I was just asking.’ I love him because his style and my style are so funny. There was a point where me and him were having a battle, like, ‘Hey, this week, I wore my grandfather’s suit, so I think I win.’ I said, ‘Alright, I’ll give you that.’

However, in the long battle of who is dressed best Starks believes he has the clear edge on the Salt of the Earth both inside and outside the ring.

Well honestly, it’s gonna be me, and I’ll tell you why. Because I’ve seen this dude wear sweatpants and pump-up sneakers to a nice, classy event, and a tank top. He loves tank tops. So as far as I’m concerned, I am the winner, always, in and out of the ring. Right now, this is nothing. This is my workout outfit. I still look good.

Starks will challenge CM Punk for the “Real World Championship” at this Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision. The latest lineup for that show can be found here.

