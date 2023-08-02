Shayna Baszler feels like she is about to get the appreciation she deserves from the WWE Universe.

The former two-time NXT Women’s Champion is set to face Ronda Rousey at this Saturday’s SummerSlam premium live event in Detroit, a match that will be contested under Mixed-Martial Arts rules. Baszler hyped the matchup up during an interview with the New York Post, where spoke about potentially sending Rousey packing for good by defeating her inside the squared circle.

I think if I take care of Ronda and shut her up and maybe she does go away, I think for a second, people are gonna appreciate me a little bit. I don’t think I’m the type of person who’s ever gonna be a babyface in the way a Liv Morgan is or a Kairi Sane, these super sympathetic [figures]. But I think I can be people’s hero if they want it to be. Am I trying to do that? Not necessarily.

Baszler has been doing a ton of press leading up to SummerSlam. One interview included her discussing her plans after wrestling Rousey, which includes her pursuing singles-gold in WWE. You can read about that here.