WWE star and former two-time NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler recently spoke with News 18 about this Saturday’s SummerSlam premium live event, where Baszler will be taking on longtime friend and fellow horsewoman, Ronda Rousey.

During her chat, Baszler says that she plans on pursuing a singles-title once she takes care of Rousey, adding that it could happen in as soon as a month or as long as a year.

Once I take care of Ronda Rousey, and I called for it to a fight. So I’m gonna beat Ronda Rousey at what she’s the best in the world at. I think everyone’s head has to look in my direction after that. So whether that happens in, you know, a month or a year, I think that’s the eventual path that happens.

Baszler and Rousey have both been teasing some sort of ‘fight’ stipulation being added to their SummerSlam showdown, but nothing has been confirmed yet by WWE or the competitors. You can check out Baszler’s full interview below.

