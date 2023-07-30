AEW has announced on X (Twitter) that world champion MJF will be speaking on this coming Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite, which will be the program’s 200th episode. The Salt of the Earth will most likely be addressing his big loss from yesterday’s AEW Collision and where his relationship stands with Adam Cole.

￼This Wednesday Night on the Historic 200th episode of #AEWDynamite, we’ll hear from the #AEW World Champion @the_MJF Don’t miss #AEWDynamite200 LIVE from Tampa at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/q9CyReX4EW — AEW LIVE EVENTS (@AEWLive) July 30, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 200TH EDITION OF DYNAMITE:

-Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Aussie Open vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo & Komander for the ROH Tag Team Championship

-Konosuke Takeshita & Chris Jericho vs. Daniel Garica & Sammy Guevara

-FTW Champion Jack Perry goes face-to-face with Jerry Lynn

-Jon Moxley vs. Trent vs. Penta El Zero Miedo Anything Goes

-We’ll hear from AEW World Champion MJF