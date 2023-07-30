FTR are still your AEW Tag Team Champions.

Wheeler and Harwood defeated Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF in the main event of this evening’s Collision from Connecticut, a match that had the live crowd screaming “This Is Awesome.” Harwood scored the winning pinfall via rollup on MJF after the champ pushed Cole out of the way from a Shatter Machine attempt.

The bigger story happened after the match. MJF, who was in tears for losing for his team, was consoled by Cole, who handed him the AEW world title and reminded him that he was the top dog in AEW. As Cole turned his back MJF looked as if he was about to betray his new friend, with Cole putting his arms up in the air to show that he was defenseless. Instead, MJF tossed the belt down and the two hugged it out to a thunderous ovation. “Better Than You Bay Bay” has not broken up just yet.

Highlights from the match can be found below.