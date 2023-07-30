AEW has announced an updated lineup for the August 5th edition of Collision on TNT, which takes place in Greensboro North Carolina.

Following their successful defense over Adam Cole and MJF FTR will defend the AEW Tag Team titles against Big Bill and Brian Cage, who earned the opportunity by winning a battle royal on this past Friday’s Rampage.

Then…Kris Statlander will defend the TBS Championship against Mercedes Martinez. Martinez defeated Kiera Hogan on this evening’s Collision, but continued her attack on Hogan after the bell. This brought out Statlander to make the save, but the champ got smashed with her own belt by Martinez.

These two bouts joins CM Punk defending his version of the AEW World Championship against Ricky Starks. Updated lineup for the show can be found below.

‘Real’ AEW World Championship Match

CM Punk (c) vs. Ricky Starks

AEW TBS Championship Match

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Mercedes Martinez

AEW Tag Team Championship Match

FTR (c) vs. Brian Cage & Big Bill