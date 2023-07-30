NJPW G1 Climax 33 rolls on with Day 10 featuring Round 5 action between C & D Block competitors.

LINK TO NJPWWorld.com

The tournament’s format and structure slightly different this year: 4 blocks, 8 wrestlers per block, 2 progress out into the Quarter Finals and it’s a knockout format from there.

Shows will feature 8 matches each, 2 blocks getting through a round of match-ups. Finally, there’s a 20 minute time-limit for the matches this year, something to kick up the pace of the action… for everyone except EVIL (I’ll never get that time back).

With that explained, let’s proclaim this year’s “Born in the ring!” tournament slogan and get to these results.

REFRESH FOR UPDATED RESULTS AS THE SHOW ROLLS ON.

C BLOCK

Henare vs David Finlay

Both lads ugly walloping from the off, the tone set early with this one. The power of Henare showing it’s charge with a knock down, but soon after the Bullet Club leader had him under control via a ringside beating.

The impressive physical style of Henare throughout this tournament now showing it’s wear. His neck increasingly bothering him, but fighting on through. A factor that would become a focus point as the New Zealander’s fight back was cut off via Finlay reversing an attempted Rampage into a DDT, spiking the lad on his head assuming full control.

The Rebel launching his opponent over the top rope, really looking to do some damage as he took the man on his shoulders and span him into the ring post. The United Empire hoss somehow managing to kick out back in the ring, amping up in spite of the continued head/neck focus of his opponent’s offence.

A series of knees knocking Finlay enough to finally nail Rampage on the third try, however Henare was unable to land the following up final blow and the Irish-American didn’t hesitate to go straight for the kill. Driving Henare’s head down onto the knee with the Oblivion for the win.

WINNER: David Finlay (8 points)

D BLOCK

Jeff Cobb vs Toru Yano

Time for Jeff Cobb to take the night off from the physical G1 warfare and enter the realm of the trickster.

Yano’s t-shirt bulging with so many devices of shenanigans. What can I say? The man came prepared. Tape, snacks and beer spilling out as Cobb unveiled the contents. Taking a sip of the beer before delivering a standing Moonsault… Yano gets the knees up! Uh oh, the trickster’s got something in the air here.

Cobb kicking out at two, but the tricks weren’t over yet. A ref distraction into another kick out at two, before a standing dropkick from the United Empire man sent Yano scrambling into the corner for the chair. Or at least Cobb and the ref both thought, in reality it was all a trick! YTR actually grabbing a spray and directing it right into the eyes of his opponent for a quick roll up.

1, 2, 3! Yano does it! The cheeky chappy once again causing the top of the block to slip on the proverbial banana.

Toru Yano (2 points)

C BLOCK

Mikey Nicholls vs Eddie Kingston

Tough lads doing tough lad wrestling.

Collar-and-elbow tie up somewhat respectfully starting us off, before Mikey went and threw all that out the window with a straight slap to the face. Nicholls pressing the buttons of Kingston early on.

The Aussie not holding back in his strikes, making Eddie work for it in the sweltering Japanese summer humidity. “Kobo!” chops in the corner wearing Nicholls down some, Kingston able to follow up with a DDT near fall. Although, going for a Backfist too early let Mikey deliver a DDT of his own to get right back in control.

Eddie struggling to fight back, the TMDK lad scoring near fall after near fall. A forceful Spinebuster not enough, neither a Death Valley Driver followed by a Sliding Lariat. Kingston worn but using those kick outs to gain himself some momentum.

The New Yorker fight back, crashing Nicholls over with an Exploder before the two slowly get back to their feet. The Backfist blocked, but Eddie wasn’t giving up that easily as he immediately swung in with a second to send Nicholls crashing down to the mat.

Eddie’s shoulder bothering him, and the humidity so high, the man has a near orgasm when the Young Lion an ice pack on him.

WINNER: Eddie Kingston (6 points)

D BLOCK

Alex Coughlin vs Tetsuya Naito

Coughlin coming out heated as usual, having to really hold his nerve as Naito takes his sweet time undressing from his full suit. The young’un charging as the soon as the bell rings, so Naito just calmly rolls to the outside.

Patience, young padawan.

The tranquilo playing with the War Dog, eventually kicking into action and spinning Coughlin with a Rana. Coughlin jumping at the opportunity when it showed itself, launching Naito over-head and soon after whipping the man into the barricades. Alex impressively hossing the LIJ leader off the apron back into the ring for more beatings.

Coughlin making a big mistake spitting in Naito-esque fashion at the man himself, the man quickly kicking into gear with one of his patented quick flashes. Naito seating his opponent in the corner, but instead of slingshotting in with a dropkick, he landed on his feet and spat on him first.

The strength of the War Dog stopping a Spinning DDT right in it’s tracks, following up with a big hoss Powerbomb for a near fall. The crowd chanting, “Na-i-to!” as their man gets back to his feet, fighting off a Vertical Suplex to deliver some elbows, only for the third to be blocked and meet with a Black Hole Slam. Stiff AF Lariat for the closest near fall yet.

Coughlin going for the Jackhammer, only to be countered into a Destino landing. The 10 minute mark announced as Naito winds up and nails a full Destino for the win.

WINNER: Tetsuya Naito (6 points)

C BLOCK

EVIL vs Tomohiro Ishii

EVIL lamping on the poor wrestling potato of a man as soon as the lad entered the ring. As an Irishman, I take offence.

Ishii righting the wrongs for my nation as he whipped EVIL into the barricade in anger, quickly rolling the villain into the ring for some stiff chops and forearms. Although it wasn’t long until a quick Dick Togo ankle grab had Ishii crashing to the outside and right into New Japan’s unfortunate time keeper.

Abe-san never gets out of an EVIL match alive.

Big Tom continuing to show he can fend off EVIL’s shenanigans to some degree, successfully fending off some chair baseball before getting whipped into the ring post with a chair around his neck.

Ishii’s awareness to the shenanigans nearly costing Mr Darkness again, rolling out of a snatch pin into one of his own for a damn close near fall. Immediately after reversing an EVIL suplex attempt into one of his own, the same outcome once again as the man gets Saito-ed over onto his head.

EVIL quickly enacting desperate measures and involving the referee, pulling poor Marty in and allowing Dick Togo to blindside Ishii. The duo delivering beatings to Kevin Kelly’s call, “Boo! You’re a bum!”

Magic Killer crashing the Stone Pitbull down, but only for a two count! That cheer from the Aichi crowd enough to gift Ishii a burst of momentum, chopping EVIL down and locking him in submission right in the center of the ring.

Which obviously calls for a chair-weilding Dick Togo on the apron, Tomo having none of it once again though and blocking with his forearm before sending EVIL right into the man. The House Of Torture mister showing a little of head blood, Ishii clutching his forearm before getting to his feet.

NJPW’s wrestling refrigerator with a stiff charging Lariat, but it’s not enough and EVIL uses the kick out momentum to crash the man down from on high with Darkness Falls. A big kick out from Ishii and it’s his turn to swing… right into more shenanigans!

EVIL grabbing and turning the referee whilst holding Ishii in a reverse DDT, nice and prime for Togo to quickly sprint in and deliver a swift kick to the dick. The distraction over, the Bullet Club villain nails Everything Is Evil to a chorus of boos.

WINNER: EVIL (8 points)

D BLOCK

Shane Haste vs Zack Sabre Jr.

A little friendly inner-stable The Might Don’t Kneel contest.

Haste getting caught up in the flow and delivering a stiff kick to the back, apologising profusely before just doing it again. His stable leader accepting the challenge and joining in taking the guards off for a full exchange of strikes. Haste winning out with a dropkick as Zack crashes out to the outside.

Fujita stopping the Aussie from whipping his mentor into the barricade, instead being a nice guy and rolling Daddy Punk back into the ring. Haste then delivering toying kicks, wearing down the left leg as ZSJ’s irritated state grew.

Sabre Jr. eventually grappling and twisting the man, cranking the head and delivering a damn lovely half crank bridge pin. The followup muscled out of by Haste, leading to both lads slowly getting to they feet for a full slap battle. Slapping each other in the face over and over, before ZSJ swung with the PK and both lads big-booted each other right in their noggins.

Haste the most stable on his feet after, delivering one hefty Powerbomb for a near fall. The next time ZSJ grounding into control, taking his stablemate down with an STF, before twisting and contorting to his will. Shane only just able to escape with a foot on the ropes, then again countering a charging Zack with a lariat or two.

Bomb Valley Death twisted out of into an arm bar, the attempted fight out only trapping Haste further. ZSJ rolling the Aussie over and trapping the arms, bridging up to keep the bugger’s shoulder’s down for the 3.

WINNER: Zack Sabre Jr (8 points)

C BLOCK

Tama Tonga vs Shingo Takagi

A respectful collar-and-elbow start quickly escalates into Shingo whipping Tama to the outside. Not wasting too much time before taking the action back into the ring, but sending that quick message of control.

Tama fighting back, consistently met with Shingo’s forceful grounding as the Dragon maintained control over that match flow. That still staying the case at the 10 minute mark as the Tongan’s attempted fight off the top failed and resulting in a Superplex.

Shingo just consistently countering Tama’s attempts, the Gun Stun shoved off, the jump into a headlock punished with a stiff Powerbomb. Tonga fighting off Last Of The Dragon, then reversing the second attempt by rolling through into a Scoprion Deathlock. Control of this match finally somewhat swinging after only minor flashes for the previous majority.

A strike exchange finally going Tama’s way, nailing an SRC and after flying on down with a Superfly Splash. Only to a two and Shingo was soon after swinging with stiff strikes yet again, grounding Tonga with a damn high-angled Powerbomb.

Tonga cutting off the follow up after the 3 minute call, nailing Bloody Cross but it’s not enough. 2 minutes announced as the pace is kicked up, Takagi countering back with a pop-up Gun Stun! Following up with the Pumping Bomber lariat charging Tama’s head off… but only to a two.

1 minute remaining as stiff strikes rained, Shingo upping the ante with stiff AF lariats. Only for Tama to counter Last Of The Dragon into a Gun Stun! Kick out again! Neither man able to snatch that punch or roll into that pin as we end up in a draw.

DRAW: Tama Tonga (7 points) Shingo Takagi (5 points)

MAIN EVENT

D BLOCK

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Hirooki Goto

Two worn and battered vets valiantly battling it out in the main. Goto’s ribs with a massive bandage as the man constantly clutches them, Tanahashi just… with him just seemingly everything aches.

Goto not wanting to waste time with any feeling out or early tie ups. Quickly going on the offence and teasing the GTR before Tana reversed out. Goto’s leg also a weak point as it was met with Dragon Screw Whips and focus, small fight backs met with simple knees resting on his even more damaged ribs.

The taped up man finding his fight, surprisingly leading to it being him the first to climb the ropes, his Powerbomb tease cut off and Tana his biggest Dragon Screw Leg Whip yet. Goto twisting down and round as his leg face even more damage.

Tana met with a roar of fire, but the momentum was fully in his flow as he nailed the Slingblade. The Ace of the Universe too worn to follow up as the 10 minute call is made, giving Goto room to amp back up and even dodge the soon following High Fly Flow. The damaged man getting back to his feet and able to finally hit an Ushigoroshi, grounding his opponent even if he was unable to capitalise.

The flow more even, but Headbutt Goto rained on down to allow the man to suplex into a near fall. GTR countered, Twist & Shout countered, Goto’s attempted lift ending up in Tana just crumbling onto him and that gave the room for the Slingblade to ground the man yet again.

Springing over the to the top and crashing a standing Goto down with the Ace’s High, before jumping over once again to nail the High Fly Flow for the win.

Two aching, worn and tired lads willing their breaking bodies through the pain.

WINNER: Hiroshi Tanahashi (6 points)

UPDATED BLOCK STANDINGS

C BLOCK

David Finlay – 8 points

EVIL – 8 points

Tama Tonga – 7 points

Eddie Kingston – 6 points

Shingo Takagi – 5 points

Henare – 2 points

Mikey Nicholls – 2 points

Tomohiro Ishii – 2 points

D BLOCK

Jeff Cobb – 8 points

Zack Sabre Jr – 8 points

Hiroshi Tanahashi – 6 points

Tetsuya Naito – 6 points

Hirooki Goto – 4 points

Shane Haste – 4 points

Alex Coughlin – 2 points

Toru Yano – 2 points

PREVIOUS NJPW G1 CLIMAX 33 RESULTS

NJPW G1 Climax 33 Day 1 Results 7/15/23

NJPW G1 Climax 33 Day 2 Results 7/16/23

NJPW G1 Climax 33 Day 3 Results 7/18/23

NJPW G1 Climax 33 Day 4 Results 7/19/23

NJPW G1 Climax 33 Day 5 Results 7/21/23

NJPW G1 Climax 33 Day 6 Results 7/23/23

NJPW G1 Climax 33 Day 7 Results 7/25/23

NJPW G1 Climax 33 Day 8 Results 7/26/23

NJPW G1 Climax 33 Day 9 Results 7/27/23