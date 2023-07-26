NJPW G1 Climax 33 rolls on with Day 8 featuring Round 4 action between C & D Block competitors.

The tournament’s format and structure slightly different this year: 4 blocks, 8 wrestlers per block, 2 progress out into the Quarter Finals and it’s a knockout format from there.

Shows will feature 8 matches each, 2 blocks getting through a round of match-ups. Finally, there’s a 20 minute time-limit for the matches this year, something to kick up the pace of the action… for everyone except EVIL (I’ll never get that time back).

With that explained, let’s proclaim this year’s “Born in the ring!” tournament slogan and get to these results.

C BLOCK

EVIL vs Henare

Dick Togo not coming out with EVIL so he could blindside Henare during his entrance. Mr Darkness Man with his ringside shenanigan beatings right from the off. Quite literally taking his opponent to the West, going to smash his head into the “West” stand sign. Only for the New Zealander to counter smash.

Henare quickly taking proceedings into the ring, amping up, clobbering EVIL and slamming him down with a Berserker Bomb. A nice little respite before Torture Boy took the match right back into the crowd. Henare having to once again fight off Dick Togo shenanigans and all.

The story evolving that every time EVIL turns to the dark side, Henare out-muscles him and avoids his tricks. Amping the crowd up yet to again to try and charge in with Rampage, the baddie dodging and driving the man into the corner.

The United Empire man nailing a running knee and finally able to charge with Rampage into a kick out, the momentum fully swinging into favour. Henare with the full support of the crowd as he amps up even more, driving EVIL down once again for a damn close fall.

A potential loss nearing calls for more Dick Togo shenanigans, but when he swings in with a chair Henare straight punched the seat out! Can you get any more badass than that?

Unfortunately, the distraction was enough for EVIL to swing in with a low blow and Everything Is Evil STO for the win. Oh well.

WINNER: EVIL (6 points)

D BLOCK

Alex Coughlin vs Hirooki Goto

Alex “Mr No Points” Coughlin over here.

The American swinging with no nonsense, a chair at ringside right into Goto’s injured ribs. The veteran fighting back from quite the disadvantage. Whenever he found a footing to stand on, Coughlin was right the send him right back down with his power.

Goto struggling to hit the GTR, moving just a bit too slowly and getting halted by the muscly man. In the end one more slam did him in, Coughlin crashing him down with a Jackhammer and snatching the win with relative ease.

“Mr No Points” no more!

WINNER: Alex Coughlin (2 points)

C BLOCK

Mikey Nicholls vs Shingo Takagi

A respectful start in the art of dodging. The action elevating into a ringside display of power from Nicholls as he dropped his opponent onto the apron. The same story in the ring with an impressive Stalling Suplex crashing Shingo down.

The LIJ Dragon amping back up to clobber the TMDK down with stiff strikes and lariats. After a struggling start, Takagi finding his footing in this match. The Sliding Lariat hitting right on the mark for a near fall.

Shingo calling for the crowd to get behind him so he can… eat a DDT. I’m sure that wasn’t the plan. Nicholls following up with a mighty Superplex. Both lads crawling to their feet and entering a standing exchange of headbutts, Mikey bleeding once again from the exact same spot as his first match this tournament.

The strikes reigning in stiff, Nicholls the one to send his opponent down with a Death Valley Driver and near fall. Only for Shingo to shortly after deal one of his own… into a kick out at 1!

A series of stiff strikes grounding and only getting a 1 count, both men heating up the intensity as the pace of stiff strikes properly kicks up. The pin coming out of nowhere during the higher speed back n’ forth, both lads charging and Shingo crashing into Nicholls with a Thez-esque collision.

Takagi scoring the three and nabbing his second win.

WINNER: Shingo Takagi (4 points)

D BLOCK

Toru Yano vs Hiroshi Tanahashi

Tanahashi asking for Yano to take it seriously because it’s the G1. Yeah, good luck with that.

Tana at least convincing the man to engage in a clean break collar and elbow tie up. Yano showing a tad of that wrestling ability he usually just flat out refuses to use, some rolling ground work reversing with Tanahashi. I’m sure Yano has now seen the light.

The Ace Of The Universe with an unusual pause on Bret’s Rope, a slight stop before diving with the Senton. Yano gong to capitalise, cheering to the crowd whilst holding up the tape. Playing it a bit too obvious and Tana nabs it off him, kindly giving the tape to a front row kid.

Tanahashi in full swing, Yano swinging for the fences with a chair… it didn’t work. Slingblade from Tana, right up to the top with no hesitation and flying with the High Fly Flow for the win.

WINNER: Hiroshi Tanahashi (4 points)

C BLOCK

Tomohiro Ishii vs Eddie Kingston

Here we go!

Kingston’s lower back causing him issues in the early going, even though he was on top. The lads quickly opting for a chest chop battle of will, the crowd with some big responses to the power of Eddie’s offerings.

Big Tom clobbering the New Yorker down, setting him up a straight up stiff kick to the back. Eddie struggling to get to his feet after, a big ol’ target for Ishii. Kingston’s attempted fight back punches doing practically nothing.

Eddie finally finding his footing, nailing some Kobashi chops in the corner before delivering a damn impressive Exploder crashing Ishii right down.

Kingston with yet another stiff chop, only for Ishii to completely no sell and deliver one of his own. The strength of will between both men showing, the wear on their bodies clearly visible as they both fight through to deliver that next chop.

Chops galore as the anguish in both lads’ faces shows, questioning what it’ll take to send the other down. Them still going but staggering on their feet. Ishii starting to wobble and Kingston rains with chops to send him crashing.

The welts visible on Ishii’s chest as Eddie brings him to his feet, even more strikes before nailing a Half Nelson Suplex. Big Tom kicking out and the “10 minutes passed” announcement rings.

Both lads getting suplexed and rising to their feet, before collapsing exhausted from the efforts. A series of dodges as the pace kicks up, only for Eddie to swing with a stiff AF clothesline knocking the spit out of Big Tom. Only for a near fall as the Korakuen crowd cheers for this match to continue.

Eddie trying to submit energy out of Ishii, resulting in a damn close pin escape. The effort draining both men as they each slowly rise to their feet, only for the wrestling fridge to find a burst of energy and dive with a bullet headbutt into an even closer escape from Kingston.

Both men as amped up as the crowd, stomping and roaring before charging with lariats. Ishii clobbering the living hell out of Eddie, only for the American to kick out once again.

The match boiling down into a run of stiff strikes, Kingston winning out yet again and catching Ishii with a snap Backfist. Big Tom only staggered and Eddie swings in with a second Backfast, into another kick out!

The crowd so damn loud as both men find their way back to their feet. Wondering where on Earth a killing blow is going to come from. Out of nowhere Ishii launching in with a Codebreaker?! The Stone Pitbull flying in with a Sliding Lariat follow up, Eddie still not giving up.

Ishii with a mighty roar before lifting Eddie on up and absolutely nailing a Vertical Drop Brainbuster for the win.

Yeah, the crowd were going crazy for this one.

WINNER: Tomohiro Ishii (2 points)

D BLOCK

Shane Haste vs Tetsuya Naito

Who’s got the better hat? Well, after Naito tossed it, a woman in the crowd is now the proud owner of a bright orange top hat.

Shane Haste spin kicking his way into control, enough so to put on Naito’s cap and pose to Kelly’s quip, “He looks even more Australian with that hat on.”

Our ungovernable mister ain’t having any of that, one of his quick flashes kicking in and resulting in Haste getting dropkicked to the outside. Disaster for the Aussie as Naito closed the barricade gate to turn his opponent round and drop him back first onto the steel.

That’s what you get for messing with the man’s beloved cap.

Naito having his spell of control, wearing down the TMDK man, but when the Aussie swung back he did so with some fire. A mightily impressive standing dropkick directly into the face of a rebounding ingobernable. Following up with an equally impressive PK to his opponent’s arm.

When Naito hit back he did so with some heavy hitters, Haste crashing down hard after the Esperanza. The Aussie surviving, but looking worn. Shane surprising with a stiff fight back, hitting an awesome looking High Angle Suplex.

This seemingly only amping up Naito, the following back n’ forth strikes ending with him straight up spitting in his opponent’s face. An incredible looking Spinning DDT bouncing off the ropes, Haste kicking out and surviving.

The TMDK man impressing with his fighting back, halting Naito at his peak. Haste lifting his opponent onto his shoulder for Bomb Valley Death, only to be crashed down with the Destino reversal. Naito quickly going for the full version, only to be stopped in his tracks.

Shane showing the most fight he has this tournament, really making Naito work to nail that final killing move. Naito catching him once again and running in with a Destino, only for Haste to kick out and survive! If the LIJ leader is going to win he’s going to have to hit the full and proper version.

Naito winds up for exactly that, spinning up and over int- no! Onto Haste’s shoulders! Ahh Bomb Valley Death! 1, 2 and 3! A massive surprise as Naito is defeated in an impressive showing from Shane Haste.

WINNER: Shane Haste (4 points)

C BLOCK

Tama Tonga vs David Finlay

Tama immediately seizing upon the moment and jumping David Finlay during the rebel’s entrance. The man still in his coat as his head is driven into the wall by the projector screen.

Tonga’s temperament taking over as he teases suplexing Finlay off the stage, it severely costing him as he’s the one to crash down and tweak his knee. The Bullet Club leader sensing blood and zoning in hard on that now open weakness, taking Tama to the ring and working over that knee hard.

The Tongan fighting back in impressive fashion in spite of not being able to put his full weight on that left leg. Both lads with an intense ferocity behind their offence, Tama’s speed with an additional injection, Finlay’s slams with added force.

Tonga jumping up to the top to Superfly on down, only for our War Dog king to get the knees up. The man immediately slamming Tama knee first onto the ropes before locking in a damn deep Sharpshooter.

Finlay going to Powerbomb Tama just like back at Wrestling Dontaku, this time the Tongan finding strength and launching the Irish blood over the top rope. Reaching impressive heights with his jump to the outside, crashing on him again in the ring with an even higher Superfly.

Calling for the Gun Stun kicked Finlay into gear, leading us into a final run of fire. Both lads countering and reversing, no staple finishing blow for either lad allowed as improvisation becomes the way. David winning out and nailing a Dominator with force, only for a kick out.

The man still on top as Tama keeps refusing to give up. A mighty Spear from Finlay hit with that same force and intensity we’ve seen throughout this match, but instead of going for the pin he lifts his opponent up to send a message… only to be rolled through and caught with a surprise pin!

C Block blown wide open as Tonga takes the win. Finlay getting the final say after the match with a beat-down message, clobbering the winner with the shillelagh.

WINNER: Tama Tonga (6 points)

MAIN EVENT

D BLOCK

Jeff Cobb vs Zack Sabre Jr.

Both chaps on 3 wins entering this 4th match. Sabre Jr. a man of the people as he enters the crowd and makes the most of his entrance.

Charlton: A true socialist!

Kelly: By the time he’s 40 he’ll be a capitalist, I tell you. You too! You too, Oscar!

Korakuen hall enjoying the hell out of the opening exchange showing both men’s technical prowess. ZSJ’s charges struggling to knock Cobb, the United Empire hoss showing off as he bounces back off the ropes with a diving pounce.

The action crashing to ringside, Cobb showing his strength and cutting off all of Sabre Jr’s attempts to launch back in. Big Jeffe even staying on top for a tad with the action now in-ring, it taking an impressive Spinning DDT hit with some torque to give Zack some momentum.

The power of Cobb meeting with ZSJ’s technical guile leading to some fantastic sequences. The Olympian going to Spin Cycle his opponent round, only for him to wriggle round into a choke, Jeff countering by slamming backwards, only for the choke to be locked in again.

That wasn’t the only clever little sequence either, like Cobb going for a headbutt, which ZSJ read and jumped to tangle him in another choke, only to get launched off by the big man. The quick back n’ forth in these sequences so entertaining.

ZSJ pulled out of the corner and eventually hit with the Spin Cycle, sets us up for a Tour Of The Islands, but the TMDK leader countered and span round into a Crucifix Pin near fall. Cobb kicking out and Sabre Jr transitioning into a Crucifix submission.

Both lads countering and reversing at such impressive speed in the following sequence, neither man with momentum as the action swung back n’ forth on a knife edge.

A series of Germans wearing down both men, ZSJ rebounding off the ropes with a PK. Not going for the pin, he roars and bounces off the ropes again, only to be hoisted up and span high with an F10! The poor lad crashing down with such force and so prime for another attempt to be taken on tour.

Cobb going in for the kill and quickly lifting his opponent up for a Tour Of The Islands victory.

WINNER: Jeff Cobb (8 points)

After the match Cobb speaking to the crowd in Japanese, earning respect and applause before exhaustedly making his way backstage. In his backstage interview he sings Bob Marley, so you know it’s a good’un.

UPDATED BLOCK STANDINGS

C BLOCK

David Finlay – 6 points

EVIL – 6 points

Tama Tonga – 6 points

Eddie Kingston – 4 points

Shingo Takagi – 4 points

Henare – 2 points

Mikey Nicholls – 2 points

Tomohiro Ishii – 2 points

D BLOCK

Jeff Cobb – 8 points

Zack Sabre Jr – 6 points

Hirooki Goto – 4 points

Hiroshi Tanahashi – 4 points

Shane Haste – 4 points

Tetsuya Naito – 4 points

Alex Coughlin – 2 points

Toru Yano – 0 points

