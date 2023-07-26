Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast, including AEW’s Blood & Guts match.

The WWE Hall of Famer noted that this type of match, which is AEW’s version of WarGames, is not his type of match type.

“Yeah, so I saw it. Yeah, I saw it. I tried to watch it. It was just a lot going on, man. Just a lot is going on. It’s really hard to pull off those kinda matches and make ’em, you know, where people go, wow. That was one of the greatest matches I’ve ever seen. I don’t know, you know if it was, if it was what you were looking for as far as Blood and Guts, you got it. You know? But for me, I’m not that type of dude. I try to run Reality of Wrestling that way [teaching modern wrestling] just because, you know, I’m from the old school, but I don’t try to think like everything in the old school worked today. It just doesn’t. The fans today are different. Uh, just like, for instance, NXT’s fast pace. I get it, man. I get it. Because that’s why wrestling is fast-paced these days, but if you get a little bit of time in, that’ll get the fans to come into the ring, that for me, that would be even better. I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking for those guys that can create that moment at the same time. But I can’t think everything back in the day was gonna work today. You think that way you’re gonna be missing a boat. Well, don’t pick the microphone up in reality wrestling. Don’t pick up a chair. Don’t just go diving over the top rope. You know, that type of stuff. It, you don’t do it. You know, in reality, arresting, I mean, everything needs to be approved just because it’s a show. That’s what it is. And if you look at it as anything other than that, you’re gonna have guys coming in and playing wrestlers and wanting to be, you know, Mr. Andy. That’s not what it’s about.”

