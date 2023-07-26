Hulk Hogan is going to tie the knot once again.

The Hall of Famer and former multi-time world champion got engaged to Sky Daily one week ago according to TMZ. The report says he popped the question in a restaurant in Tampa and Daily immediately said yes.

Hogan and Sky started dating early last year right around the time he split with his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel. Their divorce was only recently finalized. Sky has three kids of her own, all whom hogan reportedly is very affectionate towards.

This will be Hogan’s third marriage. From all of us at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish the Hulkster and his new fiancée a congratulations.