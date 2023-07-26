Dominik Mysterio will now defend his WWE NXT North American Title in a Triple Threat at The Great American Bash.

Mysterio won the title from Wes Lee on last week’s show, and was set to defend against #1 contender Mustafa Ali at The Bash. However, tonight’s go-home show saw Ali and Lee argue over who deserves the title shot, when Mysterio offered to face both of them. WWE later announced Ali vs. Lee vs Mysterio for The Bash.

The 2023 NXT Great American Bash Premium Live Event will take place on Sunday, July 30 from the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas. Below is the updated card:

NXT Title Match

Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

Submission Match for the NXT Women’s Title

Thea Hail vs. Tiffany Stratton (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title

Mustafa Ali vs. Wes Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey) (c)

Blair Davenport vs. Roxanne Perez

