It was announced yesterday that former ROH World Champion RUSH had re-signed with AEW and will be working there on a multi-year deal.

Jose The Assistant took to Twitter to reveal some details about why the Mexican luchadore decided to return to AEW. He says that Tony Khan showed great concern for RUSH’s family, and that showed RUSH that Khan really cared about his roster.

He writes, “RUSH re-signed with #AEW because of how much concern Tony showed for Rush’s wife and newborn,. Family is important to Rush, seeing how much Tony cared is what solidified the deal. There were other offers, but NEVER any consideration to go, AEW cares, Tony cares about his people.”