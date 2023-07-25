Rush has officially re-signed with AEW.

The pro wrestling future of Rush has been up in the air as of late as his AEW contract was set to expire, or already had. He reportedly had interest from WWE, but AEW’s offer was said to be “far bigger” than what anyone in WWE NXT is making. Rush previously announced that he was done with AAA, but he has continued working with the promotion.

In an update, Rush took to Twitter this evening and posted video of he and AEW President Tony Khan embracing, and then putting ink to paper on a new AEW contract.

“I am AEW, perros!” Rush announced.

“Numero uno,” Khan added.

Rush captioned the video with, “I started a new chapter in my personal and professional career, people doubted I could make it, today I want to say that im 100% AEW. Thank you @TonyKhan, thank you fans and thank my LFI brothers. We can now rule the wrestling world. #aew #LFI”

Rush debuted for AEW via taped segment at Double Or Nothing 2022, and made his in-ring debut in the Royal Rampage Battle Royal on the July 1 episode. Rush’s first standard bout for AEW was a loss to then-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on the July 27, 2022 Fight For The Fallen Dynamite. He worked under a per-appearance deal until signing a full-time deal in September of last year. Rush’s last AEW match came on the May 26 Rampage as he teamed with Dralistico and Preston Vance for a loss to The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn.

Below is the aforementioned video with Rush and Khan:

I started a new chapter in my personal and professional career, people doubted I could make it, today I want to say that im 100% AEW. Thank you @TonyKhan, thank you fans and thank my LFI brothers. We can now rule the wrestling world.#aew #LFI pic.twitter.com/rVUEt5Mb21 — RUSH OFICIAL (@rushtoroblanco) July 24, 2023

