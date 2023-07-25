A new report from Fightful Select notes that Minneapolis, Minnesota has been heavily discussed within WWE as a possible and even likely location for WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

Minneapolis city planners actually leaked this news to local media a while back, but when WWE officials were asked months ago, they confirmed that Minneapolis was one of several cities that had interest. There were city representatives who were at Sofi Stadium for WrestleMania 39 earlier this year.

It was noted that U.S. Bank Stadium would be the location for WrestleMania 41, as the weather and baseball season could prevent the possibility of Target Field being the host venue. U.S. Bank stadium has a dome, and seats well over 73,000 for Minnesota Vikings NFL football games. WWE officials see U.S. Bank Stadium as a world class venue, and word is that local officials are getting more aggressive in securing non-Vikings related events in the huge stadium.

There was a situation a few years back where some involved with the city cost themselves a shot at WrestleMania, by leaking that the show was going to be there.

