Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens is reportedly injured.

Tonight’s RAW saw WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio retain his title over Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn. At one point during the match, Owens was ejected to the back by the referee, along with Damian Priest and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. Later on, Priest and Ripley brought a hurt Owens to the stage and dumped him there, which allowed Mysterio to pin a distracted Zayn. Owens was later seen backstage, apparently suffering from rib and arm injuries.

In an update, a new report from @WRKDWrestling notes that Owens is suffering from a legitimate injury. The injury was used on tonight’s RAW to further the storyline.

It was noted that there is no word yet on how long Owens will be sidelined.

There’s also no word yet on the nature of Owens’ injury, or when it occurred. He has not wrestled since he and Zayn retained over Priest and Mysterio on last week’s RAW.

A rematch with Priest and Mysterio vs. Owens and Zayn has been rumored for WWE SummerSlam.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.