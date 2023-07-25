The WWE Intercontinental Title match is now official for the 36th SummerSlam event.

It was confirmed on tonight’s RAW that WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will defend his title against Drew McIntyre at the biggest show of the summer.

SummerSlam will mark the first-ever singles match between The Ring General and The Scottish Psychopath. GUNTHER retained over McIntyre and Sheamus in a Triple Threat at WrestleMania 39 back in April, pinning McIntyre to get the win.

The 2023 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, August 5 from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Below is the current announced card:

Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and Tribal Chief Status

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match

Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair vs. Asuka (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

