Brian Pillman Jr. looks to be headed to WWE, but there are conflicting reports on when the deal might be finalized or when Pillman might start with WWE.

As we’ve noted, Pillman was training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Thursday, July 13, just two days after the second generation wrestler was released from AEW due to his contract expiring. It was noted then how WWE had immediate interest in signing Pillman once his AEW contract expired, and that his Performance Center visit was described as Pillman doing something similar to a “get to know you” meeting with the company.

In an update, it has since been confirmed that Pillman received a WWE tryout earlier this month. Word from one WWE source, via the Wrestling Observer, noted that while the signing was not impossible, it’s less likely that Pillman will be hired until after Endeavor’s merger with WWE and UFC is complete, which should be some time before the end of the year.

However, a new report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam notes that a WWE deal for Pillman is in place, or is in the process of being finalized before it can be officially signed. The report added that Pillman will be moving to Orlando by the end of August, so that he can then begin his WWE NXT career and report to the WWE Performance Center for full-time training.

For what it’s worth, Pillman has canceled a planned training seminar that was booked for September.

As noted, Pillman did a Virtual Signing for Captain’s Corner this past weekend and teased a huge opportunity in the works.

“It’s a tough business. It’s a long way to the top if you wanna rock and roll,” he said. “But, being here today and getting to reminisce on some of my past moments in my career has really cheered me up and put me in a position to where I’m excited for the future. There’s a lot to come. I can’t speak on it right now. It’s kind of in the works right now but I’ve got a huge moment, a huge opportunity coming up in my career to continue making memories, continue coming up with new gear ideas and sharing my idea of pro wrestling with you all.”

