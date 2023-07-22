Brian Pillman Jr. says something exciting is on the horizon for his career.

The former AEW star participated in a virtual signing on Captain’s Corner, where he reflected on his time as a member of the Varsity Blonds with Griff Garrison and other memories he has of AEW. Highlights from the signing can be found below.

Teases that something major is coming up in his career:

It’s a tough business. It’s a long way to the top if you wanna rock and roll. But, being here today and getting to reminisce on some of my past moments in my career has really cheered me up and put me in a position to where I’m excited for the future. There’s a lot to come. I can’t speak on it right now. It’s kind of in the works right now but I’ve got a huge moment, a huge opportunity coming up in my career to continue making memories, continue coming up with new gear ideas and sharing my idea of pro wrestling with you all.

On working with Griff Garrison as a member of the Varsity Blonds:

It was just an honor to relive that (Hollywood Blonds) with Griff (Garrison), you know? The Varsity Blonds, and who knows where his path will go, where Griff will end up but I feel like, sort of a similar story, I think they broke us up too soon, I think we were on to something and I think we’re both gonna become stars down the road.

Recalls feuding with the House of Black and cutting an amazing promo on Malakai Black:

And you know, people say what they want about the feud with House of Black (and Varsity Blonds) but, it made for some interesting television. I cut one of the best promos of my career against Malakai Black in Jacksonville in front of a live crowd once we started allowing live crowds in there. Obviously, the feud didn’t go our way and Julia (Hart) went with them and they’re continuing to do great television with her and with the House of Black so, no hard feelings there. Young, up-and-coming tag team that didn’t quite hit a home run but, you know, we were in the game. ‘98 Braves baby.

Pillman recently had a tryout at the WWE Performance Center. You can read about that here.

