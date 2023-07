AEW has announced more matches and segments for this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite on TBS. Check out the updated lineup below.

-Orange Cassidy vs. AR Fox for the AEW International Championship

-PAC vs. Gravity

-Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin

-Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Lucha Bros vs. Best Friends

-We’ll hear from Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF