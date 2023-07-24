– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up live on the USA Network, from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Samantha Irvin introduces The Judgment Day and they are already in the ring – Finn Balor, Damian Priest, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. Priest calls on everyone to rise for The Judgment Day. Ripley goes on about how they run the main shows but they also run WWE NXT now. Balor hypes up each member and shows us a video on the man of the hour. We see how Dominik Mysterio won the NXT North American Title from Wes Lee last Tuesday.

We come back from the video and fans are already booing. Ripley says it is her honor to introduce the hottest man she knows. The music hits and out comes Dominik to loud heat. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. The boos get louder as Dominik raises the title and declares himself to be the new NXT North American Champion. To celebrate his win, he shows us a brief video hyping himself up. Fans chant “you suck!” now. Dominik says he is your new NXT North American Champion but the music interrupts and out come the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions – Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Fans pop big for Owens and Zayn as they speak from the stage. Owens says it feels like we did this last week. The Judgment Day came to the ring and tried to talk tough, no one believed the one with the mullet. Owens hates when no one learns a lesson, and The Judgment Day didn’t learn last week. Owens rips into Dominik about how no one will ever care what he says and if he wants to help the business, just shut up. Fans pop. Dominik says he’s a champion now and will not be disrespected. Sami goes on and proposes a match with Dominik tonight. Dominik tells him to come get some. Sami brings up how The Judgment Day got them to defend their titles last week, so Dominik should do the same tonight with his title. Ripley accepts the challenge for Dominik as The Judgment Day’s music starts back up to end the segment.

– Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves hype up tonight’s RAW.

Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark

We go back to the ring and out comes Becky Lynch to a pop. If Lynch wins this match, she will get a SummerSlam match against WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, but if she loses, she must get on her knees and thank Trish, then tattoo “Thank You Trish” on her chest. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Zoey Stark with Stratus, who is still wearing her protective face mask. The bell hits and Stark unloads but Lynch fights back and takes control. Stark goes to the floor to regroup.

Lynch stops Stark from coming back in but Stark traps her and they fight at ringside. Lynch brings it back in as fans chant her name. Stark turns it around and nails a missile dropkick for 2. Lynch stays on Stark and covers for 2. Lynch looks to keep control but Stark keeps cutting her off. Stark with another big slam for a close 2 count as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Lynch is slamming Stark into the barrier a few times. Lynch brings it back in for a top rope leg drop for 2 as a worried Trish looks on from ringside.

Lynch knocks Stark to the apron and unloads, eventually kicking her to the floor. Lynch keeps control at ringside and rolls Stark back in but Trish headbutts her. Lynch stumbles in and Stark superkicks her but Lynch kicks out to a big pop. Lynch goes on to block the Z360 and then dump Stark on her head.

More back and forth between the two. Lynch climbs up, rock Stark and hits a big superplex. Stark reverses the Triangle and powerbombs Lynch for 2. Fans chant for Lynch now. They trade counters and pin attempts, and the Dis-Arm-Her is blocked.

Lynch stops to deal with Trish, knocking her off the apron and into the barrier, but Stark rocks her. Stark flies in at Lynch but Lynch catches her in mid-air for the Man-Handle Slam for the pin to win.

Winner: Becky Lynch

– After the match, Lynch stands tall and celebrates as the music hits and we go to replays. A disappointed Trish looks on as Lynch taunts her. Graves confirms that Lynch has earned a future match against Stratus.

– We see how Brock Lesnar ruined Cody Rhodes’ homecoming in Atlanta last week, destroying him in front of his family. The announcers hype Lesnar vs. Rhodes III at SummerSlam as we see Rhodes walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see RAW theme song artist Mo Williams in the front row.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Cody Rhodes to a big pop. The pyro hits as Rhodes poses and then heads to the ring.

Rhodes poses in the corner to more pyro now. He greets Tampa and apologizes for briefly turning his back on part of the crowd so he can say hello to everyone in the arena. Rhodes brings up last week’s attack from Brock Lesnar and how it was in front of his mother. Rhodes says his mother was not impressed by this assault, mentioning how she saw WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes go to war with other wrestlers like WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk. Cody says his mother knows Lesnar made one big mistake – he left Cody breathing.

Cody doesn’t want to go to SummerSlam to win the rubber match, he wants to embarrass Lesnar. He says some backstage are saying oh no, Cody is poking the bear… Cody says no, he’s not poking the bear, he’s slapping it across the face and saying come get some. Fans chant “Cody!” now. Cody says he doesn’t want to beat Lesnar at SummerSlam because of ramifications on his career, but because Lesnar deserves it. Cody goes on and says one day when he’s looking back on his career, he will know the Lesnar chapter wasn’t pretty, but he closed the chapter with a pin. Cody will end this. The music starts back up as Cody poses in the corner to a pop from the crowd.

– We see recent happenings between Ricochet and Logan Paul. Jackie Redmond is backstage with Ricochet now. He’s thrilled that Paul accepted his invite to come to RAW tonight but he doesn’t get the guy and how he shows up when he wants, all because he’s a star on YouTube? Ricochet says that’s hilarious. He says, respectfully Jackie, everything I have to say to Paul, I want to say to his face. Ricochet walks off.

NXT North American Title Match: Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn vs. Dominik Mysterio (c)

We go back to the ring and out come the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions – Sami Zayn with Kevin Owens. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes The Judgment Day – NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio with Damian Priest and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. The bell rings and Zayn attacks as they briefly go back & forth.

Sami unloads and takes control. Sami clotheslines Dominik over the top rope to the floor, then nails a big running dive to keep Dominik down at ringside as Ripley and Priest look on. Fans pop for Sami as Ripley tells them to shut up. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sami unloads in the corner, then mounts Dominik with punches as fans count along. We see how Ripley nailed Sami with a cheap shot during the break.

Sami keeps control but the feed briefly skips as it looks like Priest nails a cheap shot from the apron while Ripley has the referee distracted. Owens then lands a shot of his own it looks like, knocking Priest to the floor. The referee only sees Owens, then ejects him to the back as fans boo. Ripley and Priest laugh but the referee then ejects them to the back.

After the confusion, Sami follows right up with a Michinoku Driver but Dominik kicks out at 2. Dominik avoids a Helluva Kick and dropkicks Sami into the corner. Dominik charges but Sami turns him inside out with a lariat for 2. Sami goes up top but Dominik cuts him off, then climbs up. They fight but Sami headbutts Dominik to the mat.

Sami flies but Dominik dropkicks him in mid-air for a close 2 count. Dominik pounds on Sami now and talks some trash to boos. Dominik launches himself in from the apron with the senton, then hits another dropkick. They tangle and Dominik avoids a Blue Thunderbomb. Sami dodges 619, then nails the Blue Thunderbomb for a close 2 count.

Sami can’t believe it. Dominik comes back and stomps away. Dominik dropkicks Sami into the ropes again, and this time nails 619. Sami kicks out at 2 and Dominik is shocked. Fans rally for Sami as Dominik unloads with punches and taunts him. Sami fights back but Dominik kicks him and hits the Three Amigos to boos. Dominik goes up top for the Frogsplash but Sami gets his knees up.

Sami catches Dominik with the Exploder suplex into the corner. Sami is preparing for the Helluva Kick but he’s distracted by Priest and Ripley coming out with Owens, and dumping him on the stage. Dominik takes advantage of the distraction and rolls Sami up for the pin to win and retain.

Winner: Dominik Mysterio

– After the bell, Priest and Ripley go right back to the back as Sami, Adam Pearce and a medic tend to Owens on the stage. Dominik takes his title and quickly retreats through the crowd to boos as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened in the NXT North American Title match. Kevin Owens is backstage being tended to, clutching his ribs and selling a hurt arm.

– The announcers show us what happened on last week’s SmackDown between Jey Uso and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to set up Tribal Combat at SummerSlam.

– Shinsuke Nakamura is backstage when Ricochet walks up, looking for Logan Paul. Nakamura hasn’t seen him. Ricochet asks him to send Paul his way if he does spot him. Nakamura turns around and Tommaso Ciampa is standing there smiling. Ciampa acknowledges how he got involved in Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed last week and gave Reed the DQ win, and he will let Nakamura’s post-match kick to the face slide, but this isn’t charity and you only get one free. Ciampa says if he sees Nakamura out there tonight during his match with Reed, then that means they have a problem. Understood? Nakamura just looks ahead. Ciampa says that was a good talk, then walks off.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bronson Reed

We go back to the ring and out comes Bronson Reed. Back to commercial.

