The Judgment Day is scheduled to open tonight’s WWE RAW from Tampa, according to Better Wrestling Experience. It was also noted that WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio is scheduled to defend on tonight’s RAW. The following spoiler line-up was provided:

* The Judgment Day opens RAW

* Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark

* NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio to defend

* Cody Rhodes segment to address Brock Lesnar

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bronson Reed

* Drew McIntyre to face off with WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Imperium will be involved

* Segment with Ricochet and Logan Paul

* WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley in a non-title match

* Finn Balor and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins sign their SummerSlam contract

Furthermore, it was noted by @WRKDWrestling that Ripley vs. Morgan will make Ripley’s SummerSlam opponent clear, which is expected to be Raquel Rodriguez. It was also teased that The Judgment Day “looks to continue their takeover, including a showing from Mysterio,” and that Balor and Rollins are “hoping to heavily sell” their SummerSlam match. Regarding Ciampa vs. Reed, the teaser asked, “Can Ciampa do it alone?,” which may indicate involvement from The Miz, and more build to the planned DIY reunion.

Below is the current announced card for RAW:

