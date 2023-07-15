The annual NJPW G1 Climax tournament kicks off in style! The first two shows available to view for free over on NJPWWorld. “After that you’ve gotta pay, you bums!” – Kevin Kelly.

The tournament’s format and structure slightly different this year: 4 blocks, 8 wrestlers per block, 2 progress out into the Quarter Finals and it’s a knockout format from there. A lot closer to the feeling of a World Cup, a familiar format for the Brit behind the keyboard posting these results.

The shows will feature 8 matches, now 2 blocks per night. So you get your full round of action in one night, compared to last year’s… let’s not get into it. Finally, there’s a 20 minute time-limit for the matches this year, something you’ll immediately find is gotten over in well-booked fashion.

I might leave that info preamble in at the start of every post, just so anyone can jump in and understand at any point. Anyway, let’s get to it. Proclaim the “Born in the ring!” slogan for this year’s tournament and get to these results.

B BLOCK

YOSHI-HASHI vs El Phantasmo

An opening match with both lads gradually growing into it. YOSHI-HASHI the one to instigate the initial pick up in the action with a great dive to the outside over the top rope, before a lovely Blockbuster off the top for our first near fall.

A little story of ELP lacking in G1 experience compared to his opponent, but once he was able to kick in some momentum the offence started to flow. The Canadian spinning the Tag Champion in a UFO for his own near fall.

With both having had their own spells of momentum, the chops started to flow, Phantasmo winning out and flying across the ring with the Thunderkiss. A near fall that seemed to only light up YH as the strong strikes began to fly, the momentum completely swinging and ending in a Crucifix bomb for the win.

A strong first win for YOSHI-HASHI. ELP’s still a dick’ead, but he is cheered now. He’ll just shake your hand about it first.

WINNER: YOSHI-HASHI (2 points)

A BLOCK

Chase Owens vs Gabe Kidd

Kidd immediately attacking Owens on the stage, getting over the violent aura of this new era for the Bullet Club under David Finlay. Brawling down the ramp and into the crowd, breaking all sorts of AEW rules as he just lifts the front row of seats onto Owens.

Telling of a great aura having been created when a chop to a Young Lion makes a woman in the front row scream in reaction. The Notts lad capping off the beat down with an enthused cannon dive off the ramp to the ring side area now laden with beaten up Young Lions.

Gabe eventually taking the action into the ring to finally get the match started. Another story of G1 experience facing new energy, Kidd bringing a unique brawl to the occasion as Chase wisely fought from underneath. A Brainbuster near fall was the peak of Gabe’s momentum though, as Owens’ veteran guile paid off in the end.

After a match that basically a full on Kidd beat down, his focus on making a statement cost him in the end. Chase fought back focused on the simple goal and nailed the Package Piledriver for the win.

A somewhat unenthusiastic “too sweet” from the winner to his Bullet Club stablemate. Is Chase Owens on board with this new violent aura for the group?

WINNER: CHASE OWENS (2 points)

B BLOCK

KENTA vs Tanga Loa

Loa’s return after a full year out of action, making his grand comeback against arguably the not most ideal opponent. Yeah, good luck against KENTA, lad.

After an initial brawling boost, KENTA swung the match into his favour and systematically focused on breaking down Tanga Loa’s surgically repaired knee. Getting a little cocky at times and inviting offense from the Guerrilla Of Destiny, but with such focused damage the writing was surely already on the wall.

A brief spurt of momentum after such an occasion, Loa nailing his strikes to follow up with a German and Falcon Arrow 2. Like I said though, maintaining that momentum was always going to be difficult, the referee going down almost immediately signaled the end. KENTA not hesitating a second to grab a chair from the ring and attempt to smash his opponent’s knee to smithereens.

That cockiness nearly costing the Bullet Club man again, going for the Double Stomp off the top, only for Loa to move out the way. That sudden room for momentum gave room for a boost, KENTA’s strategic strikes now unable to stop the motivated power of his opponent. Loa swinging into the full flow, nailing a spear and dropping KENTA down with Ape Shit for the surprise win.

A big first night win for Tanga Loa, but as he limped up the ramp via the help of Jado, you could question at what cost.

WINNER: TANGA LOA (2 points)

A BLOCK

Ren Narita vs Shota Umino

Two of the new generation labelled as the ‘Reiwa Three Musketeers’ by the company, both entering their first G1 as part of one of the youngest Blocks in G1 history. Narita from the school of Shibata, whilst Umino’s description came perfectly from Chris Charlton, “He fights like Moxley, looks like Tanahashi and speaks like Naito.”

The strike exchanges coming thick and fast as both are so driven to have that initial great showing. Narita finding himself in a great literal stretch of control as the submission specialist, locking in a knee bar to try to handicap and ground his energetic opponent.

The fighting spirit of The Shooter shining through, showing a true mix of Tanahashi-like ace energy and Moxley-esque Combat Club stiff blows. Narita constantly trying to find that strike or counter back in, but in the second half of the match so much was met with a comeback from Umino. The Shibata student only finding his way in after Shota started to try and hit his finisher The Ignition.

A great adjustment counter Slingshot DDT from Umino, seemed to signal momentum, but instead led to the greatest back n’ forth spell of the match. Narita’s submission style thriving in this environment and transitioning into a string of submissions, ending with a Sharpshooter Umino only just survived.

5 minutes left and we entered a true back n’ forth flow. Neither man having momentum, exchanging strikes and only being able to land one move on the other before it was your turn to hit the mat. The two facing each other for a strike and both hitting as they crash to the mat.

3 minutes left now as they exchange strikes on their knees, eventually take the fight to their feet and striking into their unwavering opponent. Umino finding momentum with 2 minutes left, nailing a beautiful Tornado DDT and finally nailing The Ignition (a floating spinning neckbreaker). But it’s a kick out! Guillotine drops Narita, for another kick out!

1 minute left and Narita reverses into a submission, 30 seconds as it’s clearly Umino may be trapped, but he isn’t giving up. 20 seconds and Narita decides to try something new, to no avail as his opponent refuses to stay down. 10 seconds and that desperation almost ends in travesty, Umino with the man down and ready for a knee strike… the bell sounds!

Our first draw of the tournament. The 20 minute time-limit immediately showing it’s face in enthralling style.

DRAW

B BLOCK

Great O-Khan vs Kazuchika Okada

Great O-Khan very quickly establishing ground control over The Rainmaker, intending to fully follow through with his statements that he’d make Okada submit. But Zack Sabre Jr he is not, I type as I watch Kazu dropkick the Great one to the outside and drape him over the barricade using his hair.

The United Empire man fairing much better inside the ring, Suplexing and Gutwrenching to momentum success. Managing to drain Okada with The Claw, which let him capitalise off of avoiding The Rainmaker lariat with an awesome Great Fate O-Khan (GFO) suplex dumping the ace right on his head.

We all know Okada by now though, dropping on his head only motivates him. After the near fall that followed he swung right back into the momentum for his second Rainmaker attempt. This time GOK had no answers, The Rainmaker landing stiff to the upper chest and securing Okada’s first win of the tournament.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada (2 points)

A BLOCK

Kaito Kiyomiya vs Yota Tsuji

Tsuji returning from excursion at Dominion, challenging SANADA for the championship and making one hell of an impact. Kiyomiya a NOAH Pro Wrestling talent that was labelled as a star from a young age, also known as the lad that lamped Okada in the head.

The action kicking off with an INCREDIBLE dive from Tsuji as the NOAH lad pandered ringside to the crowd for a tad too long. Kiyomiya crashing into the barricade like death as the Los Ingobernables de Japon man stood roaring.

Kiyomiya a great opponent to show off all of Yota’s grace, skill and power. Just when you think his opponent had swung momentum and nailed a deadly suplex, Tsuji flips out and nails a reversal. Even Kaito’s agility was countered with a stiff headbutt and roar from the crowd. The LIJ lad coming out of this match looking really strong and Kiyomiya a dangerous favourite to make it out the blocks, an especially great achievement given it’s another first G1 for both of these men.

Tsuji with a seemingly strong run of momentum until Kiyomiya finally nailed the suplex he was looking for, Yota couldn’t flip out forever. Shining Wizard to follow up and secure the win.

After the match Kevin Kelly putting over Kaito Kiyomiya as being more battle tested than the new crop of NJPW talent in the A Block.

WINNER: Kaito Kiyomiya (2 points)

B BLOCK

TAICHI vs Will Ospreay (IWGP US Champion)

Hokkaido home prefecture boy TAICHI taking on the leader of the United Empire. Kicking off in, well, kicking style as the two lay into each other from the off.

Ospreay more than willing to play the role of the dick’ead as things turn into more of a brawling affair, launching the hometown man into the barricade before dumping him in the crowd and making him find his own way back to the ring. Will meeting him with a Springboard Dropkick as he gets ready to chat some shit.

TAICHI almost like the underdog fighting up against the odds, Ospreay seeming fully on top until one opportunistic kick caught him on the ear drum. Ospreay going into a full unbalanced state, his equilibrium off as he struggles to climb the ropes and is completely unable to fly high at all. Red Shoes advising the match being called off, but Ospreay, perhaps unwisely, decides to fight on.

The Kawada Kicks of TAICHI not making matters much better for Wobbly Will, the man finding his momentum and OFF COME THE PANTS. Now it’s time to get real. Ospreay wrestling at such a high level, but having to adapt to his equilibrium getting knocked gave TAICHI his in. SUPER DANGEROUS SUPLEX off the top rope for only a near fall.

Ospreay somehow still surviving and snatching into a Back Drop Suplex of his own. But his last burst is cut short as his Hidden Blade attempt is met by a TAICHI Superkick. Black Mafisto drops Ospreay down and TAICHI secures the win.

WINNER: TAICHI (2 points)

MAIN EVENT

A BLOCK

(IWGP World Heavyweight Champion) SANADA vs Hikuleo

NJPW’s World Champion main eventing against yet another G1 debuting talent. Pretty much your standard ‘champion vs the big chap’ main event, but Hikuleo got some grand initial G1 shine here. The big man slowing the pace and chopping the champion down, getting some shots in early before the champ gets in his shots and amps up the crowd.

The power of Hikuleo countering plenty of SANADA’s offense to the surprise of the crowd, like a Moonsault caught into a Powerslam, or the Deadfall ending up with SANADA taking a Powerbomb with umph as he crashes onto his back from on high.

Sure to be one of the shorter main events of the tournament. Hikuleo came out looking the part of the strong big man in spite of his young age, whilst SANADA maintained his aura as the more than competent champion. Hikuleo got in some strong shots, but with the wind knocked out of him, the champion was still able to whip out that Deadfall and follow up with a God’s Eye for the victory.

WINNER: SANADA

After the match SANADA calls out his Just 5 Guys stablemate TAICHI to send the crowd home happy.

UPDATED BLOCK STANDINGS

A BLOCK

Chase Owens – 2 points

Kaito Kiyomiya – 2 points

SANADA – 2 points

Ren Narita – 1 point

Shota Umino – 1 point

Gabe Kidd – 0 points

Hikuleo – 0 points

Yota Tsuji – 0 points

B BLOCK

Kazuchika Okada – 2 points

TAICHI- 2 points

Tanga Loa- 2 points

YOSH-HASHI – 2 points

El Phantasmo – 0 point

Great O’Khan – 0 points

KENTA – 0 points

Will Ospreay – 0 points