The 2023 Impact Slammiversary pay-per-view will take place tonight from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Slammiversary will feature Trinity challenging Impact Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo, and Nick Aldis challenging Impact World Champion Alex Shelley. The other featured match of the night will be Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray and Deaner vs. Scott D’Amore and a mystery partner to be announced, with NHL Legend Darren McCarty as the Special Enforcer. You can click here for a possible spoiler on D’Amore’s mystery partner.

Tonight’s Countdown To Slammiversary pre-show will feature two matches. Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry will defend against Kenny King, while Jody Threat and The Death Dollz (Jessicka, Courtney Rush) will take on The SHAWntourage (Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, Jai Vidal) in six-person action.

The thirty-minute Countdown To Slammiversary pre-show will air live and for free at 7:30pm ET via FITE, Impact Plus, and YouTube. The main show will then begin at 8pm ET via FITE, pay-per-view, and DAZN for international viewers. We will have coverage of all Slammiversary happenings tonight. Below is the announced card for tonight, which includes 10 matches:

Impact World Title Match

Nick Aldis vs. Alex Shelley (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Lio Rush vs. Chris Sabin (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Subculture (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) vs. Moose and Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs. ABC (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly vs. The Coven (KiLynn King, Taylor Wilde) (c)

Ultimate X Match

Mike Bailey vs. KUSHIDA vs. Kevin Knight vs. Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham

Winner receives a future X-Division Title shot at the time and place of their choosing.

Bully Ray and Deaner vs. Scott D’Amore and a partner TBA

Special Enforcer: NHL Legend Darren McCarty

Eddie Edwards with Alisha Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian with Traci Brooks

Countdown To Slammiversary Pre-show: Impact Digital Media Title Match

Kenny King vs. Joe Hendry (c)

Countdown To Slammiversary Pre-show

Jody Threat and The Death Dollz (Jessicka, Courtney Rush) vs. The SHAWntourage (Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, Jai Vidal)

