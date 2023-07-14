It looks like Eric Young may be returning to Impact Wrestling, which would mean he’s quietly left WWE.

As noted back in April, sources confirmed that Young quietly re-signed with WWE a few months before. That update came after it was reported on December 2 that Young was on his way back to WWE after being violently (or murdered) written out of the Impact storylines that same week on the December 1 episode, by Deaner, in a prison segment that was filmed in secret. There was no confirmation on when Young would be back with WWE, but word then was that he was on his way. The April update noted that Young had been under contract to WWE since as far back as November 1, but he still has not appeared on WWE TV. Young was reportedly recruited by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and his regime just a few months after they took over. By October, Young reportedly notified Impact officials that he would be finishing up.

It was then reported this past spring, by Better Wrestling Experience, that Young was working backstage and “learning the crafts.” It was also said that Young had helped the WWE creative team a few times.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that Young was spotted at the Detroit airport this afternoon, which adds to the speculation on Young teaming with Scott D’Amore at Slammiversary on Saturday.

Impact originally announced D’Amore and PCO vs. Steve Maclin and Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray. Maclin was injured and replaced by Deaner, while PCO was written out of the storyline with an injury angle. This week’s go-home Impact ended with D’Amore on the phone with someone. He said PCO can’t come back to life this time, then asked the other person if they can come back to life. The camera then focused on a Team Canada jersey as D’Amore walked away. You can see the segment below.

Young would be the perfect partner here as he was a member of TNA’s Team Canada stable, which was around from 2004-2006. D’Amore led the faction, which also included Bobby Roode, Petey Williams, and more. Furthermore, Young was “killed” by Deaner in his last Impact appearance, and Deaner is Maclin’s replacement in this match. D’Amore was likely asking Young if he can “come back to life.”

Young working Slammiversary would mean he’s left WWE again, unless Triple H allowed him to work the show. Young’s last match was the Double Jeopardy loss to Sami Callihan, which aired on November 17 and was taped on October 22. This led to the prison stabbing scene with Deaner that aired in early December. Young’s last WWE match was a loss to Ricochet on the March 12 edition of WWE Main Event. Young’s first WWE appearance came on the May 4, 2016 edition of WWE NXT, and he made his official debut on the October 12, 2016 episode. He ended up leading the Sanity stable to the main roster, but they were split up on April 15, 2019 as Young was sent to RAW in the Superstar Shake-Up. He was released on April 15, 2020 along with other budget cuts. Young then returned to Impact at Slammiversary on July 18, 2020 and would win the Impact World Title a few months later. He stayed with Impact until his contract expired.

The 2023 Impact Slammiversary pay-per-view will take place this Saturday, July 15, from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The thirty-minute Countdown To Slammiversary pre-show will air live and for free at 7:30pm ET via FITE, Impact Plus, and YouTube. Below is the current card, along with the aforementioned clip:

Impact World Title Match

Nick Aldis vs. Alex Shelley (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Lio Rush vs. Chris Sabin (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Subculture (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) vs. Moose and Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs. ABC (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly vs. The Coven (KiLynn King, Taylor Wilde) (c)

Ultimate X Match

Mike Bailey vs. KUSHIDA vs. Kevin Knight vs. Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham

Winner receives a future X-Division Title shot at the time and place of their choosing.

Bully Ray and Deaner vs. Scott D’Amore and a partner TBA

Special Enforcer: NHL Legend Darren McCarty

Eddie Edwards with Alisha Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian with Traci Brooks

Countdown To Slammiversary Pre-show: Impact Digital Media Title Match

Kenny King vs. Joe Hendry (c)

Countdown To Slammiversary Pre-show

Jody Threat and The Death Dollz (Jessicka, Courtney Rush) vs. The SHAWntourage (Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, Jai Vidal)

Who was @ScottDAmore talking to LAST NIGHT as #IMPACTonAXSTV went off the air! Watch on IMPACT Plus: https://t.co/V13ObJh2Wc pic.twitter.com/DpPbpwA1LY — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 14, 2023

