As noted, the official WWE SmackDown preview for tonight noted that Jey Uso is on a warpath following last week’s SummerSlam challenge to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and it was teased that we will find out Reigns’ reaction to Jey’s challenge on tonight’s show, but Reigns is still not advertised to appear tonight. WWE also indicated that Jey will take the mic tonight to speak on how he’s feeling after last week’s Tribal Court segment.

In an update, a new teaser from @WRKDWrestling notes that Jey will “meet some resistance” on tonight’s SmackDown as he continues his warpath to SummerSlam.

WWE previously announced that WWE Women’s Champion Asuka will defend against Bianca Belair on tonight’s show. The update from WRKD teased that Belair and Asuka “might have company” on tonight’s show, which would be a reference to Charlotte Flair. It’s been reported that Flair vs. Belair vs. Asuka is planned for SummerSlam.

An update from PWInsider notes that Odyssey Jones is backstage for tonight’s SmackDown but there’s no word on if he will be appearing.

Jones was drafted from WWE NXT to RAW back in the spring, but they have not used him. A vignette for Jones aired during the May 1 Draft RAW, telling fans to “get your popcorn ready” for his RAW debut, but we have not seen him since his loss to Dijak on the April 4 NXT episode. He worked the April 15 non-televised NXT live event in Gainesville, FL, teaming with Quincy Elliott for a loss to Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, but has not wrestled since then. Jones debuted with NXT in November 2019 and didn’t get much TV time on that brand, but he did work several SmackDown dark matches, WWE Main Event matches, and WWE 205 Live bouts while on the NXT roster. His last Main Event match was a loss to Dexter Lumis on the March 30 episode.

It was also confirmed that Damian Priest is backstage for SmackDown. We noted earlier that he is advertised to face Cody Rhodes in tonight’s dark main event.

