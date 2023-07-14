– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look at Jey Uso walking backstage at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. We see what happened in Tribal Court last week as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

– We go right to the ring and Mike Rome introduces Bianca Belair. Fans chant “EST!” as she comes to the ring.

Belair talks about how she’s been so patient waiting for a chance to get her title back. She says tonight is the night… no it’s her night. Belair says she will show Asuka that patience is a virtue and vengeance is sweet. She says she will give WWE Women’s Champion Asuka exactly what she deserves, hitting the KOD to win the title. The music interrupts and out comes Charlotte Flair.

Flair heads to the ring as the pyro goes off. Fans “Wooo!” at them. Flair says Belair got her fired up. She says no disrespect to Asuka, but she thinks Belair will win, and she’s manifesting the title change here in Flair Country. Flair says when Belair wins, she wants no confusion on who is next in line. Belair says we all know the line starts and ends with Flair.

Flair says she wouldn’t say it like that, but OK. She says she’s here respectfully, telling Belair to her face that she is next – it will be Flair vs. Belair… what do you say? Belair doesn’t want to jinx herself but Flair vs. Belair at WWE SummerSlam sounds nice. Fans pop. Belair goes on and says she is ready for Asuka. They trade looks as Flair’s music hits and she exits the ring. We see Asuka watching from backstage.

– The announcers hype tonight’s show and we go backstage to The Brawling Brutes. They’re fired up for Fight Night as Butch competes in the WWE United States Championship Invitational, and the others get revenge on Pretty Deadly.

Pretty Deadly vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

We go back to the ring and out comes Sheamus and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Pretty Deadly’s Elton Prince and Kit Wilson. We see recent happenings that led to this match. Sheamus starts off dominating Wilson, who is not legal.

Sheamus fights both opponents and sends Wilson to the floor. Prince attacks but Sheamus fights him off and tags in Holland. Prince and Holland trade offense. Wilson slams Holland for 2 and then tags in Prince. Pretty Deadly with quick tags as they keep Holland in their corner.

Holland launches Wilson and Prince with a big double back drop. He goes on and ends up tagging Sheamus in. The Brutes unload on Pretty Deadly now. Sheamus blocks a kick and sends Wilson to the floor. Holland works Prince in the corner while Sheamus delivers 10 Beats of the Bodhrán to Wilson as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Sheamus is being dominated and double teamed. Pretty Deadly with quick tags to keep Sheamus in their corner. Wilson prevents a tag and hits Sheamus with a neckbreaker for 2. Wilson flies off the top but Sheamus meets him in mid-air with a big knee.

Holland finally tags in and runs wild on both opponents. Holland goes from corner to corner with big strikes, then launches Prince into Wilson. Holland yells out for a pop. He hits a Fisherman’s Buster to Prince but he kicks out. Sheamus ends up leaping off the apron to take Wilson down on the floor. Holland with a side-slam to Prince but Wilson jumps on them to break the pin up.

Sheamus goes on and knocks Wilson to the floor with a Brogue Kick but Prince comes from behind to dump Sheamus to the floor. Prince exposes the turnbuckle now and sends Holland into the steel throat-first. Prince goes back to the top and nails a flying leg drop to Holland for the pin to win.

Winners: Pretty Deadly

– After the match, Pretty Deadly celebrates as the music hits and we go to replays.

– Tonight’s Progressive Match Flo replay looks at Grayson Waller’s loss to WWE Hall of Famer Edge last week at Madison Square Garden. Waller is backstage with Cathy Kelley now. Waller isn’t surprised he’s getting a shot at a title tonight. He brags on his MSG debut and says he would’ve defeated Edge if he had more than 15 minutes notice. He had Edge right where he wanted, and he swam. Waller says everyone is talking about him, even The Rock, which is a reference to their Twitter jabs. He mentions how Rock is talking about him while his family implodes on TV every week, and that’s called The Grayson Waller Effect. He says Rock and everyone else knows where to find him. He goes on and says if you smell what he’s cooking.

– Still to come, a look back at last week’s Tribal Court. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype Bianca Belair vs. WWE Women’s Champion Asuka as tonight’s main event.

– We get a look at last week’s happenings with The Bloodline. Cole says Jimmy Uso suffered damage to his rib cartilage and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

– Charlotte Flair is backstage with her bag when Adam Pearce approaches. Flair says she’s leaving because she knows Pearce doesn’t like people interfering in title matches. Pearce is surprised. Flair has a good feeling about Bianca Belair and their match at SummerSlam. Flair goes to leave when IYO SKY and Bayley show up with the Money In the Bank briefcase in the air. Bayley says Flair isn’t the only one with a good feeling about the situation. SKY taps the briefcase. Flair comes back over and says on second thought, she will be staying.

Bayley vs. Zelina Vega

We go back to the ring and out comes Zelina Vega. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Damage CTRL – Bayley with IYO SKY, who is carrying her Money In the Bank briefcase. Bayley shows off Shotzi’s hair and we see what recently happened that led to Bayley cutting Shotzi’s hair after a backstage attack.

Bayley decked Vega from behind as the bell hit, then took her to the floor and slammed her face into the announce table while laughing at Cole. Bayley uses Vega’s hair to send her into the apron, but then Vega sends her into the ring post.

Vega ends up hitting a top rope Meteora for 2. Vega with a scissors takedown and Twist of Fate. More back and forth now. Bayley ends up snatching Vega’s flip-flop and dedicating what’s next to Cole, but Vega nails a Codebreaker, then hits her with the flop. Bayley ends up trapping Vega in the ropes, then leg drops her and goes on to hit the Rose Plant for the pin to win.

Winner: Bayley

– After the match, Bayley and SKY celebrate as the music hits. Bayley has Shotzi’s hair in hand when Shotzi suddenly appears on the big screen. Shotzi says Bayley thought she could intimidate or scare her. Do you think you have control? Do I look scared or like someone who is not in control? She yells – do I? Shotzi is holding a pair of clippers. She says she’s a little weird but also in control, and she wants to show them just how chaotic she really is. Shotzi laughs and goes on about being in control, and not scared. Shotzi begins shaving her hair off now. She says maybe she is a little weird, then the video ends. Bayley and IYO look worried as Bayley looks at the hair in her hand.

– The announcer discuss Jey Uso and how he’s unhinged right now. We go back to the ring and out comes Jey by himself. Uso heads to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jey is in the ring as some fans boo and some cheer. He hesitates but the “Uso!” chants start. He goes on about always being with Jimmy Uso but fans give him the “What?!” treatment. He says having a brother is one thing but having a twin is special. He goes on about sharing feelings and says when Jimmy is hurt, he also hurts. He never thought it would be done by another family member.

Jey goes on about how he respects his family and the Legends before him, but when it comes to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Jey is going to disrespect all of him. Jey says he will spank Solo Sikoa like he did last week, little brother. Jey says Paul Heyman has been a puppeteer to his family for over 40 years but that will stop now. Jey gets hyped up and says he is the real Head of The Table, the real Chief, he is Main Event Jey Uso. Heyman suddenly interrupts on the mic and out he comes with Sikoa.

Heyman introduces them and says Solo is the enforcer of The Bloodline. Heyman says Solo is not here to enforce Heyman’s will or a victory for The Bloodline… Solo is here to enforce peace. Heyman says they will step into the ring and have a conversation but nothing physical will happen. Heyman says Jey knows how this works… it was handed down by WWE Hall of Famers Afa and Sika, and the ancestors before them. Heyman says Jey will meet Roman face to face next week to discuss the rules of engagement, but tonight they’re just going to have a little chat.

Heyman knows how Jey feels, he understands Jey is hurt, and hostile. Heyman goes on and says Jey is sounding more like a Tribal Chief every day. Heyman says Solo was right about Jey not understanding what it is to be the right hand man, and he has no conscience. Heyman says what happened to Jimmy is all Jey’s fault. Fans boo. Heyman says Jey rose up and opposed Reigns, he wanted to become Head of The Table. Heyman yells to the camera to send a message to Jimmy, saying he’s in the hospital because of Jey. Heyman asks how Jey can forgive himself, how can Jimmy forgive you? Heyman says Jey’s mother and father will never forgive him. Fans boo. Heyman says he has loved The Usos but he will never forgive Jey, and the same goes for Roman.

Sikoa asks for Heyman’s mic now. Solo says what happened to Jimmy is all Jey’s fault, and he also will never forgive his brother. Solo drops the mic as Jey seethes. Jey suddenly decks Solo and they start brawling. Jey avoids a Samoan Spike, then nails Solo with a superkick. Jey sends Solo to the floor. Jey turns around to Heyman on his knees, pleading with Jey. Heyman stalls, allowing for Solo to deck Jey from behind. Solo unloads on Jey but misses the Samoan Spike. Jey attacks Solo again and decks him.

Heyman comes back in but Jey drops him and mounts him with punches. Jey superkicks Heyman, then nails a big suicide dive on Solo as fans pop. Jey comes back into the ring as fans cheer him on. A steel chair comes into play as Jey grabs it and Heyman pleads from the corner. Jey stares Heyman down, chair in hand, but Solo rushes in and takes the chair shot for Heyman. Heyman retreats and Solo joins him at ringside. Jey’s music starts up as he holds the chair, staring out as his younger brother and The Wise Man.

– The announcers discuss tonight’s main event as we see Adam Pearce backstage talking with Bianca Belair and a referee.

United States Championship Invitational Fatal 4 Way: AJ Styles vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. Grayson Waller

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Austin Theory to join the announcers for commentary as the United States Championship Invitational kicks off. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Grayson Waller is making his way out. Butch and Santos Escobar are already out. AJ Styles is out last. The winner of this match will advance to the July 28 SmackDown to face the winner of next week’s Fatal 4 Way to determine a new #1 contender to Theory.

Butch and Waller go at it to start. At one point Waller tried to pin AJ and Butch. AJ dropped Waller, then faced off with Butch. They went at it until Escobar hit them both with a flying crossbody. More back and forth for the next several minutes until Butch nailed Waller with a kick, and AJ dropped Escobar with a pele kick. We go to commercial with Theory looking on.

Back from the break and Waller unloads on Butch, then levels Escobar with a jumping knee. Waller kneels down in Butch’s face and talks trash but Butch ends up bending his fingers, then gets sent to the floor. AJ unloads on Waller with his signature offense and hits the Ushigoroshi for 2.

At one point Escobar took Butch up top for a hurricanrana but AJ caught Butch and turned it into a powerbomb for 2. More back and forth for several minutes. Escobar rocks AJ and goes to the top but Waller crotches him. Waller climbs up for a super Cutter but Butch kicks him. Waller fights back but AJ and Butch end up going for a double superplex on Waller, but Escobar hits the sunset flip to turn it into a Tower of Doom, and now everyone is down. Escobar unloads on all opponents with running knees.

Escobar goes on and hits the Phantom Driver on Waller but AJ and Butch break the pin up. Butch, AJ and Escobar trade offense now. Butch blocks a Styles Clash and drops AJ with the enziguri. Escobar flies at Butch but gets knocked on his way down. Waller gets back up and fights with Butch, then sends Butch to the floor. Butch ends up hitting the moonsault off the apron but then Escobar hits him with a suicide dive. Escobar brings Butch back in for a Phantom Driver but AJ springboards in with a big Phenomenal Forearm to deck Escobar and Butch, breaking the Driver up.

AJ is ready to finish Butch off with a Styles Clash but we suddenly see Karrion Kross using the Kross Hammer to choke Karl Anderson out on the big screen. Luke Gallows is down. Kross warns AJ and says they are not done with each other. AJ, watching from ringside now, goes to run to the backstage area but Waller decks him. Waller rolls back into the ring and hits Butch with his rolling Stunner but Escobar quickly flies off the top with a Frogsplash to pin Waller for the win.

Winner: Santos Escobar

– After the match, Escobar stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Escobar taunts Theory now.

– We see Adam Pearce backstage talking to Asuka and a referee. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and The O.C. is backstage with everyone checking on Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. AJ says this is not over and he’s going to get Karrion Kross.

– The Street Profits are outside in the backstage parking lot, waiting on someone who said they would be here. They approach a black SUV and Bobby Lashley hops out as fans in the arena pop. They greet each other and shake hands. Lashley asks if they want to talk, and they do. Lashley and the The Profits get into the black SUV and it drives off.

– We go to a promo from 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. He talks about the last year and how he gained new family in The LWO, and he got a Hall of Fame ring, but now he’s looking for gold around his waist. Rey says next week on SmackDown he will move one step closer to winning the WWE United States Title.

– We go to a backstage promo from Cameron Grimes. He says he was ecstatic when he got the call to be in the WWE United States Championship Invitational next week. Grimes says what better way to show he belongs in WWE than winning the title. Grimes says he’s confident and he’s going straight to the moon.

– Sheamus is backstage now. He says he had Austin Theory beat twice for the WWE United States Title, but Pretty Deadly cost him each time. He calls Theory a John Cena wannabe and says he’s wiggled out so many times he lost count. Sheamus says now he has to beat three other men to get to Theory? Bring it on. Sheamus warns the other Invitational competitors and says Theory is his.

– We go to the stage and out comes LA Knight to a big pop. Let me talk to ya. LA says all of a sudden he’s everywhere… Yeah. Everyone uses his name on the internet to get clicks. LA says he’s the best decision the company ever made, he stands head & shoulders above the rest and no one can touch him. Now, the worst decision ever made is this WWE United States Championship Invitational. LA says Austin Theory’s title is in trouble… not because five guys are going for it, but because LA Knight is coming for it. LA says you can call him a mega-star, or even The GOAT if you’d like, but sooner than later you will be calling him champ. LA went on with his promo and got the crowd to say his name, then he ended it with a Yeah.

– The announcers hype next week’s SmackDown on FS1.

WWE Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka (c)

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out comes Bianca Belair. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes WWE Women’s Champion Asuka. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome. Before the match begins, Bayley and IYO SKY come through the crowd to the front row. They stand there with SKY’s Money In the Bank briefcase on display to taunt Asuka.

The bell rings and they go at it. Asuka with a dropkick but Belair drops her with a shoulder. They go on trading counters and offense until Asuka yanked Belair down by her hair. Belair ends up blocking the Hip Attack, then Asuka escapes the KOD.

Asuka keeps control and nails a jawbreaker. Belair turns it back around but Asuka keeps fighting as we see Charlotte Flair making her way through the crowd. Flair also has a front row ticket, but sits away from Damage CTRL. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Belair is dominating. She hits all her signature offense, then kips-up for a pop. Belair goes on and hits the handspring moonsault on Asuka for 2. Flair is standing at the barrier, on the crowd side, while Bayley and IYO look over at her.

More back and forth now. Asuka and Belair end up on the top and Asuka blocks a superplex. Belair flips to the mat but Asuka meets her with a big missile dropkick. Asuka with more offense, then the Fujiwara armbar. Belair fights out and goes for a powerbomb but Asuka avoids it.

Belair with a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring. Belair handsprings again but Asuka catches her with the Asuka Lock. Belair breaks it with a roll-up for 2. They end up on the floor but Belair dodges a knee strike, then slams the champ on top of the announce table with a KOD.

Bayley and IYO end up coming over the barrier to get involved but Flair also comes over and shuts Bayley down with a big boot. Belair and Flair have words now. Flair says she’s helping Belair. IYO decks Flair. Flair goes for a Spear but accidentally hits Belair and the referee calls the match.

Winner by DQ: Bianca Belair

– After the match, SKY hit Flair with a Money In the Bank briefcase shot to the back. Bayley hypes IYO up for a cash-in now and they bring Asuka into the ring. SKY goes up as Bayley moves to hand the briefcase to the referee so that SKY can cash in. Asuka quickly jumps up to her feet and spits mist as Bayley, knocking her off the apron to the floor. Asuka takes her title and quickly exits the ring. Asuka clutches the title and smiles as IYO looks on from the ring. Bayley is still down on the floor from the mist, clutching SKY’s briefcase. We go to replays. Flair and Belair look around at ringside while IYO and Bayley yell from the ring, having words with Asuka. The champ smiles back at Damage CTRL as SmackDown goes off the air.

