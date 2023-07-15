AEW star and former tag team champion ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry took to Twitter to comment on his time away from HOOK, who he has been feuding with ever since he attacked him at Forbidden Door 2. Perry writes, “Having a nice time far away from that thug Hook.”

Konosuke Takeshita was also active on Twitter this evening ahead of his match on AEW Rampage. Takeshita will be competing in next week’s Blood & Guts matchup against the Elite and is ready for it to be an epic war. He writes, “I conjured up a vision of a wrestling world without national division. It will be a match unprecedented in wrestling history.”