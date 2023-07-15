It’s a big weekend for AEW as we’ve got Rampage tonight and a back-to-back tomorrow with Collision and Battle of the Belts, so let’s get to it:

Naturally Limitless vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society

Lance Archer vs. Trent

Taya Valkyrie vs. Izzy McQueen

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mentallo

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament: Willow Nightingale vs. Athena

AEW Rampage 7/14/23

From SaskTel Center in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada! Chris Jericho, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur on commentary tonight and we’re getting right to the action.

Match #1. Naturally Limitless vs. Jericho Appreciation Society

Lee double chops Parker and body slams Menard on top of him, and then Rhodes on both of them. Arm drags by Rhodes to both men and a top wrist lock. Parker chop blocks Rhodes from behind and Menard takes control, putting the boots to Rhodes and an arm drag into the turnbuckle. Elbow in the corner, drop toe hold, and an elevated elbow drop by the JAS. Lee wants the tag but Rhodes is isolated in the opposing corner. Menard dropkicks Keith Lee off the apron as Rhodes finally gets there but can’t get the tag. Powerslam by Rhodes as Menard charges. Lee gets the hot tag and delivers a bunch of running clotheslines in the corner to both guys. Lee biels Parker into Menard and now Lee biels Rhodes into everyone. Menard sends Dustin outside and it’s a double DDT to Keith Lee. Parker jumps off Menard’s back and Lee catches him, and powerbombs him back on top of Menard. Supernova by Keith Lee and this one is over.

Winners: Naturally Limitless

Rating: **. Naturally Limitless are fun together and Menard and Parker are as well. Average tag match here.

Match #2. Taya Valkyrie vs. Izzy McQueen

Spear. Curb stomp. Fin.

Winner: Taya Valkyrie

Rating: NR

The Outcasts are here and Toni says Taya is a loser. Toni says she’s run through everyone on the roster and Taya says they’ve never even touched. Taya wants a match tomorrow at Battle of the Belts and gets it.

Match #3. Trent w/ Chuck vs. Lance Archer w/ Jake Roberts

Archer blasts Trent with a huge elbow and puts the boots to him. Trent back flips out of a powerbomb and sends Archer to the floor. Baseball slide by Trent and a moonsault off the middle rope to the floor. Archer rolls inside the ring and distracts the referee, allowing Jake to hit a short-arm clothesline on Trent that brings the crowd to their feet. Back in the ring and Archer with some overhand chops to the chest as we go to commercial break. Trent escapes the Blackout and catches Archer with a half and half suplex. Running knee by Trent and a piledriver get two! Enziguiri by Trent but he runs into a huge body block. Trent goes up top and Archer follows with a big knee before the Blackout. Lariat by Archer and this one is over.

Winner: Lance Archer

Rating: **1/4. Nice to see Lance Archer back, and in a competitive match with someone like Trent.

Archer beats up Chuck after the match because he can. Archer wants Orange Cassidy’s title tomorrow at Battle of the Belts and if he doesn’t get a shot, Chuck and Trent die. Orange is here and he gets goozled, but Jake convinces Archer to let it go and he does.

Match #4. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mentallo

Don Callis grabs the mic and tells us Mentallo is one of Kenny Omega’s childhood friends. Takeshita charges and both men trade Helluva Kicks. Lariat by Takeshita and some ground and pound. Powerdrive knee but Mentallo counters with a dragon screw and a dropkick to the knee. German suplex by Mentallo with a bridge gets two. Mentallo goes up top and gets caught with a big superplex. Overhook tombstone by Takeshita! Diving senton by Takeshita gets the win.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

Rating: **. Mentallo got a little offense in but Takeshita is on a roll and looks like a big deal.

Match #5. Owen Hart Foundation Tournament: Willow Nightingale vs. Athena

Mat return by Willow and a shoulder block. Misdirection by Athena and a pounce! Head scissor by Willow and a running elbow in the corner as Athena bails to the outside. Athena catches Willow coming back in with a DDT to the knee. Athena returns the favor with elbows in the corner to Willow. Dropkick to the ribs by Athena gets a one count. Athena with a focus on the knee now as Willow crumbles after an Irish whip, allowing Athena to lock in an ankle lock. Willow gets to the ropes and avoids a double jump from Athena, allowing her to hit the POUNCE! Clotheslines from Willow and the big spinebuster. Two count. Doctor Bomb by Willow is countered by Athena with a bite. Gordbuster by Athena and a vicious basement elbow. Two count. Standing moonsault by Athena gets two. Willow ducks under a clothesline a hits a Death Valley Driver for a two count. Diving chop block by Athena! Athena looks for the double knees from the dominator position and Willow evades and falls on top of Athena for the roll up and the win!

Winner: Willow Nightingale

Rating: **3/4. I could go for a long program between these two here, culminating in a Willow vs. Athena for the ROH Women’s Title. Hard hitting match here that was a heck of a lot of fun.

Final Thoughts: They fit a heck of a lot into a sixty-minute show tonight. Five matches and two of them were squashes is a bold choice. However, it was good to see Lance Archer back, and the main event delivered the hard-hitting action we expected. Also, Toni Storm vs. Taya peaked my interest, even with little build. 6.75/10.