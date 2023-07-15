As noted, former AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. was training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Thursday, just two days after the second generation wrestler was released from AEW due to his contract expiring.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE officials had immediate interest in signing Pillman once his AEW contract expired.

While Pillman’s visit to the WWE Performance Center fueled a lot of rumors and speculation on his future, word is that he is still a free agent, at least for now. It was confirmed by WWE sources that Pillman has not signed a contract as of now, but he was working out at the WWE facility. This was described as Pillman doing something similar to a “get to know you” meeting with the company.

It was also noted that details on a lot of the talents WWE is trying to bring in are being kept close to the vest, but Pillman was in plain sight of many other people at the Performance Center on Thursday.

Pillman still has not publicly commented on his AEW departure or his future.

