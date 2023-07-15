The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Now and Forever event that took place on Friday night in New York City, New York, courtesy of CageMatch.net:

5 Way Scramble Match: Charles Mason (w/Parrow) defeated Alec Price, Brayden Toon, Cole Radrick and Marcus Mathers.

Mixed Tag Team Match: Deathmatch Royalty (Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander) defeated BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy).

Triple Threat Match: Gringo Loco defeated Komander and Arez.

Singles Match: Mance Warner defeated George South.

GCW World Tag Team Championships Match: The East West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) (c) defeated The Bookers (Amazing Red & BXL) (w/Ultra Violette).

Singles Match: Maki Itoh defeated Billie Starkz. Post-match, Nick Gage made an appearance and issued a challenge to Deathmatch Royalty (Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander) for GCW Homecoming weekend. Cardona and De Lander attacked Gage and Itoh from behind. Cardona accepted the challenge for the event.

Singles Match: “Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated YOSHIHIKO.

6 Man Tag Team Match: Grim Reefer, Matt Tremont & Homicide defeated Jimmy Lloyd, Miedo Extremo & Ciclope.

GCW World Championship Match

Blake Christian (c) defeated MAO.

Singles Match: Utami Hayashishita defeated LuFisto.