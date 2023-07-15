Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience.

During it, Cornette spoke about Jon Moxley and how he has an issue with the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion bleeding quite often in his matches.

“He’s hung up that he’s a tough guy. No, you stupid son of a b*tch, you’re not gonna have blood every time out because most guys in the wrestling business instead of just slicing themselves open in any random match, would rather save it for when it will make them some money and mean something at the gate. But, you do you.”

H/T to Inside The Ropes