Former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez did a recent interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co where he spoke about his tenure with the company and more. Here are the highlights:

What got him interested in wrestling:

“It was actually WrestleMania 17. It was a TLC match that we were watching. It was The Hardy Boyz, Edge and Christian, and The Dudleys. There was this one spot in particular where Jeff Hardy was hanging from the titles, and then Edge speared him. That was the moment that I was like, Oh man, this is awesome. I want to try this. I went down the whole backyard wrestling circuit thing much like a whole lot of other folks did. Then eventually I just went down and I got trained. I met these guys who did wrestling and we had a ring. We had a boxing ring. We had our monthly shows. We used to go down to PWG and we took flyers for our shows at PWG. Eventually we just kind of met folks along the way and I got trained. That was 16 years ago this month. Well, 17 years ago, technically, but the actual wrestling was 16 years this month.”

