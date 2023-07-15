Former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez did a recent interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co where he spoke about his tenure with the company and more. Here are the highlights:
What got him interested in wrestling:
“It was actually WrestleMania 17. It was a TLC match that we were watching. It was The Hardy Boyz, Edge and Christian, and The Dudleys. There was this one spot in particular where Jeff Hardy was hanging from the titles, and then Edge speared him. That was the moment that I was like, Oh man, this is awesome. I want to try this. I went down the whole backyard wrestling circuit thing much like a whole lot of other folks did. Then eventually I just went down and I got trained. I met these guys who did wrestling and we had a ring. We had a boxing ring. We had our monthly shows. We used to go down to PWG and we took flyers for our shows at PWG. Eventually we just kind of met folks along the way and I got trained. That was 16 years ago this month. Well, 17 years ago, technically, but the actual wrestling was 16 years this month.”
Whether he wanted to be a ring announcer:
“That’s definitely not what I had in mind. However, my story is very different than everybody else’s. I did a wrestling tryout at the Staples Center in August. It was after SummerSlam 2010, whatever day that was. It was a RAW. We got there around maybe 10 o’clock in the morning. We did a full on wrestling tryout for a couple hours. They pulled me aside. The guy’s name at the time was Ty Bailey. He was the main Talent Agent Scout kind of guy who now I believe is Canyon Ceman. I think he’s not there anymore. I don’t know. But either way, back then it was Ty Bailey. He approached me afterwards and he basically gave me the rundown of a bunch of questions asking if I was under contract, if Id be willing to move to Florida if given the opportunity, to which eventually that’s kind of how it went down.”