NJPW G1 Climax 33 rolls on with Day 7 of the tournament! Featuring 4th Round action between A & B Block competitors.

The tournament’s new format for this year: 4 blocks, 8 wrestlers per block, 2 progress out into the Quarter Finals and it’s a knockout format from there.

Shows feature 8 matches each, 2 blocks getting through a round of match-ups. Finally, there’s a 20 minute time-limit for the matches this year, something to kick up the pace of the action… for everyone except EVIL (I’ll never get that time back).

With that explained, let’s proclaim this year’s “Born in the ring!” slogan and get to these results.

B BLOCK

Great O’Khan vs Will Ospreay (IWGP United States Champion)

An all United Empire opener. Both lads inviting the strikes from the other in a somewhat respectful opening showing of toughness. Ospreay kicking to ignite a flow, but O’Khan was there to meet and ground him as he shows he can keep up with the faction leader.

A fun little sequence as O’Khan calls to the crowd, looking to sit on poor Will on top the corner, but the lad wriggled out and popped up with a snap headscissors. That little moment swinging momentum, Ospreay bouncing off the rope with a Corkscrew Kick.

The action spilling to ringside for a quick half-minute give the Great One the space that he needed to get back in, but in the ring the match swung back into the faction leader’s favour.

The inner-stable familiarity coming to play as O’Khan cut off Ospreay’s OsCutter call with a claw. Before violently dumping Ospreay over the top rope, the Essex lad landing right on his hip as he bumped off the apron. This moment the exact lighting of fire O’Khan needed, leaning full on into it as he launched Ospreay into an area of now evacuated chairs.

Ospreay doing his best to fight back when in the ring, delivering a Hook Kick to his stablemate, but O’Khan had more tricks up his sleeve. A spray of the Mist! The crowd cheering loudly, caught off guard by the spray not seen in NJPW since Muta hit it.

The final run of this match kicking up to such a high gear. Kick out after kick out as O’Khan had Will kicking out of pin after pin, the crowd increasingly buying into the falls as the Lariats just hit harder and harder.

Not even a perfect Great O’Moonsault could keep the faction leader down, O’Khan becoming increasingly desperate as he continues to pull surprises out the bag. Ospreay fighting back up and finally landing that blow to swing the match in his favour, flying back off the ropes with the OsCutter. O’Khan kicking out, but he was now down and set up for a finish.

Ospreay spinning off the top rope with the always impressive Spinal Tap and picking up the win.

After the match a shake of hands and hug of respect between faction members to show us all is still okay.

WINNER: Will Ospreay (6 points)

A BLOCK

Shota Umino vs Gabe Kidd

Umino’s entrance an attack waiting to happen.

No points for guessing how this one started, Kidd charging into Shota during the man’s crowd entrance. Dragging his opponent into the ring to get the bell rung, before delivering a Lariat that rang a different bell. Shota kicking out and surviving, but Kidd wasn’t quite done yet.

Brainbuster onto the apron! Umino flat out at ringside for nearly a full minute before just beating the count, Gabe being dead set on following up with a chair shot ended up buying the downed man some recovery time.

The crowd cheering loudly for Shota, so Kidd went into the crowd and took a homemade Umino fan towel off of a poor mother. In true Nottingham style, taking from the poor and enriching it with your own sweat and spit. I think that’s how the tale goes.

The Shooter finally able to fire his first shot after the “5 minutes passed” call, catching a Kidd who was going for a Rebound Lariat and slamming him down. The man able to nail a string of offence, wearing his opponent down as the moves started to hit harder. Flying off the top delivering a beautiful dropkick to the back of a standing Gabe, following up with an Elevated Reverse DDT.

The War Dog making him pay the next time, however, as he halted Umino with a Choke dangling him from Bret’s Rope. Pure disrespect as he chatted crap and spat in Shota’s face, only to be flipped over-head with an explosive Exploder for his sins.

Shooter following up with the Slingshot DDT and setting up for the Death Rider, only for Kidd to reverse and get the referee turned for a sneaky low blow. Caught by Umino! The Brit pushed away and Shota puts in the key for the Ignition. Kidd kicking out and surviving, finding his way to swing back into momentum.

Gabe going for a hard hitting swing, only for Umino to catch him and drive him down head first and vertically with a fantastic Elevated Underhook DDT. Kidd rocked and staggered, Shota followed up with a Death Rider for the win.

WINNER: Shota Umino (4 points)

B BLOCK

KENTA vs TAICHI (KOPW Champion)

KENTA jokingly rocking along to TAICHI’s song with his DEFY championship belt. Afterwards telling the man his championship is better than his opponent’s KOPW. KENTA calling Kanemaru off of commentary to the ring as judge (I mean, TAICHI’s Just 5 Guys stablemate isn’t exactly impartial), throwing in the extra peck popping had the singer winning the little contest anyway.

The Bullet Club cheeky fella having none of it, kicking Kanemaru and getting the match finally underway for a cheeky quick pin attempt. TAICHI also fighting out of the GTS, and going for some of those famous stiff Kawada kicks.

KENTA’s decision to be dead set on being cheeky not dying down, doing everything he can sneak a quick win. TAICHI going for an O’Connor roll rebounding his opponent off the ropes, only for KENTA to grab the referee and roll the lad with them.

Referee down, no count and KENTA went straight for the DEFY Championship. The attack missing and met with a spin kick, but our cheeky viper wasn’t done yet as he caught TAICHI and delivered a low blow into a quick roll up victory.

The official match time lasting little over 2 minutes. KENTA will be happy with that.

WINNER: KENTA (4 points)

A BLOCK

Chase Owens vs Yota Tsuji

Chase getting in a cheeky shot in before the bell, rocking Tsuji and using the jump to run the lad around ringside. Barricade fun times turning out badly for Owens as Yota eventually reversed and whipped him with revenge.

The two constantly trying to outsmart the other: Tsuji winning out first and nailing his Moonsault off the corner to ringside, Owens victorious on the second after a sequence of both lads dodging eachother’s attacks by the ropes.

Chase’s forearms met with that unsettling Cheshire grin, but everything the LIJ man tries is met by top notch quick reversals and grounding from the Bullet Club Canadian.

Yota’s determination eventually catching him a break. Gene Blast, baby! Tsuji diving through the ropes with that powerful Tope Suicida. Owens on form with a Slingshot Suplex driving his opponent down in the ring.

Owens: I hate your ugly face! *KICK*

Charlton: Chase Owens said that? That’s the pot calling the kettle black, don’t you think.

Tsuji fighting back yet again, using his momentum to rebound with a Spear- met with a stiff knee! A Jewel Heist driving him down in the follow up and Yota kicks out at one! The man on pure fire, nailing the Stomp and forcing the kick out, before going to corner to charge for the Spear once again. The charge hit with force and Owens us finally unable to beat the pin.

WINNER: Yota Tsuji (3 points)

B BLOCK

El Phantasmo vs Tanga Loa

A respectful start, both lads playing to the crowd. ELP pretending to be all sad after Loa refuses to wrestle him topless… but the man always gets his way! Off comes Tanga’s shirt to a slight woo from the crowd and Phantasmo finally agrees to wrestle.

Ringside fun times nearly has ELP flying over the barricade and into the doctor. Disaster avoided, but we weren’t done yet. Phantasmo climbing up onto the elevated seating area, before amping up and running with a dive onto Loa, flying over the barricade back to ringside.

Back in the ring the back n’ forth flow elevated. Phantasmo trying to use his speed to doge and catch his opponent, only for the reverse to happen through the form of a stiff AF Spear countering a springboarding Canadian.

Loa on top, charging, suplexing and driving down, ELP kicking out and wearily surviving as the match rolled on. Tanga showing off and walking around the ring with the Stalling Suplex, before driving the man down into a Jackhammer. Those tired kick outs continuing as Phantasmo survived once again.

Looking for ideas, the Tongan climbed high to the top rope, a mistake that allowed ELP to cut him off. The Superplex blocked, but the Headscissors was… stopped to an even worse outcome. Powerbomb from on high!

Phantasmo kicking out and hyping himself up with a late adrenaline burst. Loa hoisting his worn opponent up for a Powerslam, only for ELP to reverse round and down into a Crucifix Pin. ELP snatching the win at the death.

WINNER: El Phantasmo (2 points)

A BLOCK

Ren Narita vs Hikuleo

The Son of Strong Style up against the tall Tongan man, all 6ft 9′ of him kicking Narita right in the jaw.

The smaller man struggling in the first 5 minutes to find his footing, Hikuleo consistently powering him off and away. No choke was working, no smart wriggle around kicking him grounded. Even successfully using the knee bar got kicked off, instead a few seconds later Narita was the victim of a stiff chop sending him down.

The strength of Hikuleo such a factor in this early going, the man’s acceleration also clobbering our poor Strong Style boy onto his back. A spin kick finally glancing the tall Tongan, a jumping Neckbreaker grounding his opponent as Narita found a footing in this match.

Back to the knee bar to smartly do some damage whilst Hikuleo was down, transitioning for the Leg Laced Boston Crab. But his opponent’s so tall that even when you’re hitting the move dead center of the ring, he’s already near the ropes.

Hikuleo fighting back in with a reverse slam with such velocity. Narita set on chopping down the big tree, however, a knee to the face and climbing on high to launch on down. Only to be caught, the attempted strikes hitting, but they only angered the man who crashed him on down from up high with the Chokeslam.

Not out of the corner or anything, Hikuleo’s just really tall.

WINNER: Hikuleo (2 points)

B BLOCK

Kazuchika Okada vs YOSHI-HASHI

A respectful start between these two longstanding friends and stablemates, YOSHI-HASHI the one to try and amp up the action as he tries to show his ability to take it to Okada. Kazu showing his willingness to do whatever it takes to get the win, whipping YH into the ring post and being met with boos as he lightly pressed on his opponent’s throat with his boot.

Okada absolutely playing the villain of the piece, the odd kick after the fact and a complete lack of emotion on his face as he does so. YOSHI-HASHI with the full crowd behind him as he fought back with a dropkick to the knee, catching the unbeatable and staggering him enough to nail the Headhunter.

Knowing he has to elevate the offence, YH draped his opponent on the ropes, Okada thinking he’d avoided disaster by hopping onto the apron, instead got a dropkick right to the knee. “I used to a champion like you, until I got a dropkick to the knee.”

YOSHI-HASHI on a run of fire, a charging dropkick driving Okada into the barricade and successfully reversing in the corner into a Powerbomb. Kazu worn and unable to capiltalise after he swung back in dropping his stablemate’s head onto the knee.

The intensity building quick as Okada’s fight back was met with equal ferocity. Both lads slapping each other in the face to no backing down, just when you thought Kazu had won as expected, YH fired right up and met him with one of his own. Okada swinging for the Rainmaker, only for YOSHI-HASHI to duck and drill him with one of his own.

The reaction of anguish from the crowd as Kazu locked in the Money Clip, their fervor helping hype their man back up and into the fro. 5 minutes remaining announced as Okada drove down with the Landslide, but he’s unable to nail the Rainmaker. YH ducking once again, this time faking hitting Karma as he opts for a quick roll up and damn near kick out.

YOSHI-HASHI evading Landslide again, but he wasn’t able to avoid the Emerald Flowsion. Finally primed to fall, Okada pulls YH to his feet to nail the Rainmaker for the win.

The run continues. Can anyone beat Kazuchika Okada this G1?

The Korakuen crowd giving YOSHI-HASHI an ovation after the match, fully earning their respect with the effort.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada (8 points)

MAIN EVENT

A BLOCK

(IWGP Heavyweight Champion) SANADA vs Kaito Kiyomiya

An awesome atmosphere for the main event. Plenty of green NOAH glowsticks creating a split crowd as that company’s young star faced NJPW’s world champion.

Kiyomiya out to show SANADA he can wrestle the champion’s game in the early going. A flash Muto showdown getting the crowd amped as both lads avoid and charge in with Shining Wizards, SANADA ducking and Kaito blocking.

Kiyomiya just that bit quicker on the offence, impressing with the speed behind the dive to the outside. SANADA opting for slowing the pace right down instead, taking the sting out of the match and playing to crowd as he walks around ringside. Faking a roll into the ring to instead hit a draped DDT off the apron, making a statement with a known NOAH piece of offence.

The champion on top back in the ring, the Muto influence showing its face again as a reversed Skull End is improvised back into a Dragon Leg Whip from SANADA. Kiyomiya able to lock in the Figure Four, working to incredible success like in his other matches so far this tournament. The “15 minutes passed” call announced as the champion successfully rolls to the ropes.

SANADA flipping out of the Dragon Suplex high and impressively, but landing on the worn leg. The call backs to icons of continuing as Kiyomiya’s spinning elbow is countered into a Tiger Driver from the champion. The follow up TKO only enough to score the two.

3 minutes remaining as SANADA spins around with Skull End, only to quickly drop his opponent and opt for the Moonsault. Kiyomiya rolling away, but SANADA lands on his feet, staggering as his worn leg gives and setting up for the Shining Wizard. This time it’s the NOAH man who’s unable to capitalise.

A nail biting flash alongside the 2 minute call, both man throwing hail Mary hopes, Kiyomiya catching with a Jumbo knee with force.

The final minute impossible to call move for move as both man countered and reversed in increased desperation. So many reversals into quick roll ups, Kiymoiya rolling through over and over into damn near pins.

The flow looking dead set to end in a draw, neither man able to land that killer blow or hold their opponent down for a three. 20 seconds announced and the pace quickens even more, Kiyomiya rolling through into a kick out. 10 seconds and SANADA rolls out to power back forward for a Shining Wizard.

Crawling with a slight stutter into the pin. 1, 2… and 3! SANADA snatches the win right at the death. 19:58 to be precise. 2 seconds remaining on the clock for our closest pin to the wire we’re likely to see this tournament.

WINNER: SANADA (8 points)

After the match, our IWGP Heavyweight Champion calls Just 5 Guys stablemate, Kanemura, into the ring. Down go the arena lights, and the phone lights shine throughout Korakuen Hall.

“See you next time.”

UPDATED BLOCK STANDINGS

A BLOCK

SANADA – 8 points

Kaito Kiyomiya – 5 points

Chase Owens – 4 points

Gabe Kidd – 4 points

Shota Umino – 4 points

Yota Tsuji – 3 points

Hikuleo – 2 points

Ren Narita – 2 points

B BLOCK

Kazuchika Okada – 8 points

Will Ospreay – 6 points

KENTA – 4 points

TAICHI- 4 points

YOSH-HASHI – 4 points

El Phantasmo – 2 points

Great O’Khan – 2 points

Tanga Loa- 2 points

