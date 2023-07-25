Logan Paul vs. Ricochet is now official for the 36th WWE SummerSlam.

As expected, Paul vs. Ricochet was confirmed on Monday’s RAW. Ricochet came to the ring and cut a promo on Paul, about how he does not belong in WWE, and how he can never relate to the sacrifices the WWE Superstars make. Ricochet then declared that he wants a match with Paul at SummerSlam. Paul finally came out, but attacked Ricochet from behind. While streaming live on his phone, Paul accepted the SummerSlam challenge and said he will prove why he is the best in WWE. Paul proceeded to taunt a fan in the front row, calling him a virgin who needs to get laid. Paul’s rant continued until Ricochet attacked, then hit a Standing Shooting Star Press.

This will be Ricochet’s first main roster WWE Premium Live Event singles match since losing to Sheamus at WrestleMania Backlash in May 2021. This will be Paul’s seventh match with WWE. He teamed with The Miz for a win over The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38, then defeated Miz in singles action at SummerSlam 2022. Paul closed out his rookie year with a loss to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in November of 2022. He then returned to work the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match, came up short against current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 this past April, then participated in the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match on July 1.

The 2023 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, August 5 from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Below is the current announced card:

Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and Tribal Chief Status

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match

Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair vs. Asuka (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

