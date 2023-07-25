As we’ve noted, Hollywood is essentially shut down right now due to the ongoing strike of SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and WGA (Writers Guild of America) members, who are striking for higher wages and better working conditions. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently talked about how he supports the members, and how the strike is good for pro wrestling. You can click here for those comments.

In an update, WWE Legend and Hollywood heavyweight Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently made a record seven-figure donation to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, which is a non-profit organization associated with the union, but not part of it, that works to provide financial relief to the union’s 160,000 members via the foundation’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program.

SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance and Executive Director Cyd Wilson recently spoke with Variety and revealed how they drafted a letter to 2,700 of the union’s highest-earning actors on July 13 as SAG-AFTRA leadership declared the union was going on strike. The letter outlined the financial need that many would face in the work stoppage.

Not long after sending the letter, The Rock’s team reached out to say he wanted to help, so he and Vance jumped on a phone call.

“It was a love fest. It’s like, ‘Man, you’re stepping up in a way that is allowing others to know the dire necessity of it,’” Vance told Rock about his contribution to the fund. “This is him saying, ‘In such a time as this, I’m here and I’m not going anywhere, whatever you need me to do.’ And that sends a huge message to other folks to do the same thing.”

Vance said the exact sum of Rock’s personal seven-figure donation is being kept confidential, but he was heartened by Rock’s generosity. To get an idea of the impact of Rock’s donation, it was noted that the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s grants deliver up to $1,500 per individual member, but in extreme conditions where there are health issues or other situations that indicate an actor is in serious jeopardy, a lifetime member can receive up to $6,000 in emergency financial assistance. Therefore, Rock’s seven-figure donation has the potential to aid thousands of actors as Wilson estimates that between 7,000 to 10,000 members will need these services.

“It is a call to arms for all of us to know that we just have to step up however you can,” Vance adds. “If your step up is $10, step up. Because that $10 is going to help somebody. If it’s $10,000, if it’s $10 million, step up, because we have to. Everyone knows what happens when you go on strike, when you stand for something — as the saying goes, if you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for everything — you can’t stand unless you have support underneath you, on the side, up top and up front. So Dwayne is letting everyone know, ‘I’m here. What are you going to do?’”

When asked how she reacted when she learned of Rock’s donation, Wilson revealed that this is largest single donation that the Foundation has received from one individual at one time.

“It’s the largest single donation that we’ve ever received from one individual at one time. And what is amazing is that that one check is going to help thousands of actors keep food on their table, and keep their kids safe, and keep their cars running,” Wilson said. “And it’s not lost on me that he’s very humble about this, but it is a way to get us started. This is how we did this during COVID — some of the biggest stars in our industry stepped up. For him to step up like this is really going to get us started in the fundraising that we’re going I need to do, because everything we’re hearing and seeing, we feel we have to be prepared that this could go on through the end of the year. We’re going to have to be able to help these people in the long run. We have 160,000 SAG-AFTRA performers and that’s a lot of people that are going to need our help. This donation is the kickstart we needed in the first week of what we think will be a long haul.”

Vance added, “I want to thank Dwayne for his tremendous generosity, compassion, and initiative to step up in this significant and meaningful way for our community. On behalf of the thousands who will be helped by his historic donation, thank you, thank you, thank you.”

