The WWE Producers for last night’s WWE RAW from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, have been revealed below, courtesy of PWInsider. You can click here for our detailed RAW report.

* Jamie Noble produced The Judgment Day’s opening promo, and WWE NXT Champion Dominik Mysterio vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn

* Petey Williams produced Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark

* Shane Helms produced Bronson Reed vs. Tommaso Ciampa, and Ricochet’s promo segment with Logan Paul

* Jason Jordan produced WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan, and Apollo Crews vs. Damian Priest

* Kenn Doane produced the face-off with WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Drew McIntyre, as well as McIntyre vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced the SummerSlam contract signing with Finn Balor and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.