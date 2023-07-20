WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins says he supports SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and WGA (Writers Guild of America) in their ongoing strike for higher wages and better working conditions, which has essentially shut down Hollywood, but there’s a bit of a “silver lining” in the situation because it gives people a new chance to check out pro wrestling while they wait on their favorite shows to return.

Rollins recently spoke with TMZ Sports and said he fully supports the writers and actors on the picket line, but in the meantime he welcomes any first-time fans to tune in to pro wrestling.

“I know it’s a difficult time for the actors and the writers,” Rollins said. “I believe they’re doing the right thing asking for what they deserve. I stand by them. But it is a fortunate part of not being part of a union that we’re able to still perform and, for our audiences and people who may not be familiar, now they get the opportunity to tune in and see what we’re all about.”

Rollins added that new pro wrestling fans couldn’t come at a better time because the current roster of talent is the greatest its ever been.

“Business is hot right now,” Rollins said. “We’re in a boom, I think. When we look back on it, it’s going to be a special time.”

Rollins will defend his title against Finn Balor at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5 from Ford Field in Detroit.

