Multiple sources continue to report how WWE officials are very high up on The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor, Damian Priest, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, and new WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

As noted, it was reported after Tuesday’s NXT main event, which saw Mysterio’s stablemates help him capture the NXT North American Title from Wes Lee, that WWE officials see The Judgment Day as the successor to The Bloodline’s ongoing storyline, in terms of fan interest and longevity. It was also said that The Judgment Day’s WWE TV segments frequently gain major interest in the quarter-hour ratings, so they will continue to be the center-point of WWE shows moving forward.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that WWE officials are “absolutely thrilled” with The Judgment Day appearing on NXT. The faction is internally credited with helping to increase the NXT viewership in recent weeks.

As expected, Mysterio will be bringing the NXT North American Title to RAW, but it remains to be seen if he will defend that title on Monday nights. Furthermore, it was noted that there are currently plans in place for members of The Judgment Day to appear regularly on NXT TV for at least the next month, if not longer, and well beyond The Great American Bash on Sunday, July 30.

Mysterio is scheduled to defend against Mustafa Ali at The Great American Bash.

