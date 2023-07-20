Jack Perry is your new FTW Champion.
The former Jungle Boy defeated HOOK on this evening’s Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite from the TD Garden Arena in Boston. Perry got the win after striking the Handsome Devil with the FTW title while the referee was knocked out. Along with the win Perry ended HOOK’s incredible undefeated streak that has been active since 2021.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
BIG TIME t-bone suplex from HOOK to Jack Perry on the outside!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!#FTWChampionship@730hook | @boy_myth_legend pic.twitter.com/WrYtyeUbQ0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023
Devastating elevated DDT on the outside!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!#FTWChampionship@730hook | @boy_myth_legend pic.twitter.com/fTURyknBm6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023
HOOK with a series of suplexes until Jack Perry put his hands on the official!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!#FTWChampionship@730hook | @boy_myth_legend pic.twitter.com/GhfuidLawC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023
Paul Turner is down!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!#FTWChampionship@730hook | @boy_myth_legend pic.twitter.com/tuI5bmLYca
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023
#AndNew FTW Champion…Jack Perry!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!#FTWChampionship@730hook | @boy_myth_legend pic.twitter.com/mwKvMgiLlT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023
