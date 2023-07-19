It’s Blood & Guts time, baby:

FTW Championship: Hook (c) vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry

Blind Tag Team Tournament Finals: Adam Cole & MJF vs. Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara

Blood & Guts: The Golden Elite vs. Blackpool Combat Club

AEW Dynamite 7/19/23

Live from the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts! Taz, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur are on commentary tonight and we’re starting with a title match!

Match #1. FTW World Championship: Hook (c) vs. Jack Perry

A video of Jack Perry burying his old persona in the desert is shown, and he’s got some new classical entrance music too. Hook charges Perry and lays in some body shots before Perry bails to the outside. Hook tosses Perry over the guard rail and clotheslines him back. Flying forearm off the guardrail by Hook. Back in the ring, Perry goes to the eyes and dropkicks Hook in the side of the face. Perry in control, beating up on Hook outside the ring during the break. Hook fights back with some body shots but runs into a charging back elbow. Perry looks for a German suplex off the apron, but Hook holds on. Hook reverses with a t-bone suplex off the apron to the floor, almost taking out the cameraman in the process! Hook rolls Perry back in the ring but Perry rolls to the far side, forcing Hook to follow and catching him with a draping DDT off the apron in the process! Hook barely makes it in before the ten count. Deadlift German suplex by Perry but Hook pops up to his feet. German suplex with a bridge by Hook gets a two count. Hook retains wrist control and folds Perry in half with another German. Hook looks for a third but Perry grabs the referee while low blowing Hook. Charging elbow to the back of the head of a grounded Hook! One, two, no! Perry grabs the belt but the referee grabs it back and Hook catches him with a head and arm suplex, but the referee was sandwiched in the corner and there’s no one to count! Hook tries to wake the referee up and Perry drills him with the belt. Perry makes the cover for the win!

Winner and NEW FTW Champion: Jack Perry

Rating: **3/4. Lots of plodding throughout the break, but the middle and the end of this were a lot of fun. Jack Perry is very unlikeable, so this could be a nice bad guy run here.

Don Callis and Chris Jericho arrive together in a limo in the back.

Match #2. Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Kayla Sparks

Slingblade by Baker. Baker charges and eats a boot, but comes back with a butterfly suplex. Fisherman’s neckbraker by Baker and the Lockjaw finishes it.

Winner: Dr. Britt Baker DMD

Rating: NR

Renee is in the back with Adam Cole and MJF. Cole says they caught lightning in a bottle and will win the AEW World Tag Team Championships. “Unlike Sammy Guevara and his skank wife, we don’t need a Plan B.” Stiff. MJF tells Cole he has a gift for him… matching trunks! Cole has a surprise for MJF… matching jackets!