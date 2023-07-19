Bryan Danielson hypes up this evening’s Blood & Guts matchup between The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club on Dynamite.

The American Dragon will unfortunately be watching the brutal bout from the sidelines as he is still recovering from a broken arm that he suffered back at Forbidden Door 2. He took to Twitter to comment on how sad he is to be missing the match, but says that he is happy that PAC is his replacement.

Sad I’m missing out (AGAIN!) on #BloodAndGuts, but PAC is a fantastic addition on the side of #BlackpoolCombatClub. Can’t wait to watch the mayhem and there’s nobody better in these type of matches than the BCC! #AEWDynamite.

In a separate tweet, Danielson gives fans an update on his broken arm and reveals that he recently had successful surgery.

Also, to give everyone an update before #AEWDynamite, I got surgery on my arm about two weeks ago, where they put in a steel rod and 9 screws. Surgery went well and I’m on the road to recovery. Thank you all for the support, and check out #BloodAndGuts tonight!

The full card to tonight’s Blood & Guts can be found here. Check out Danielson’s tweets below.

