Wheeler Yuta has his eyes set on AEW All In London.

The event, which takes place next month from Wembley Stadium, will be the next major milestone for AEW as they look to cement their name in the pro wrestling industry. Yuta spoke about All In during a recent interview with WrestlingNews.Co, where he expressed his desire to be on the historic show’s card.

I absolutely want to be on that card. Honestly, it doesn’t really matter who I face. I just want to be on that card. I’m sure that the BCC will be moving on into some other business probably once we handle The Elite at Blood & Guts. So hopefully that’ll be all handled and sorted, and we can move onto someone else.

As for opponents, Yuta wouldn’t mind getting another crack at Katsuyori Shibata, who defeated him at Supercard of Honor for the ROH Pure Championship. He adds that another round with Orange Cassidy could certainly be in the cards.

I’d love to win my Ring of Honor Pure Championship back from Shibata at some point. I feel like I have a lot of unfinished business with the Best Friends. Orange Cassidy’s right there. I think we could have an incredible match as well. We’ve already had one, so I’d love to face him again. Those are just some random people to throw out there. But I’d really love to just be on that card and be on that event.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)