Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT drew 746,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 11.18% from last week’s 671,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.21 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 5% last week’s 0.20 rating in the key demo. The 0.21 rating represents 279,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 8.98% from the 256,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.20 key demo rating represented.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the second-highest total audience of the year so far, and the second-highest key demo rating of the year so far. The quarter-hour ratings show that the last 15 minutes of this week’s NXT, which was the NXT North American Title match, was the high-point of the episode in both total viewership and the key demo. Tuesday’s NXT viewership and key demo rating were both above the 2022 average. This week’s NXT viewership was up 11.18% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 5% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 26.87% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 61.53% from the show that aired one year ago.

Tuesday’s live edition of NXT aired from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Thea Hail vs. Elektra Lopez, Tony D’Angelo’s Homecoming from jail, Kiana James vs. Gigi Dolin, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. Axiom and Scrypts, NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer and Dragon Lee vs. Los Lotharios, plus Wes Lee defending the NXT North American Title against new champion Dominik Mysterio, which was the main event.

January 3 Episode: 653,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 17 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 607,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 7 Episode: 562,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Vengeance Day episode)

February 14 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 589,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 14 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Roadblock episode)

March 21 Episode: 550,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 620,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 4 Episode: 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 11 Episode: 528,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 565,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 2 Episode: 568,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 16 Episode: 564,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 578,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode: 607,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Battleground episode)

June 6 Episode: 615,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 13 Episode: 581,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 20 Episode: 773,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Gold Rush Week 1 episode)

June 27 Episode: 622,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Gold Rush Week 2 episode)

July 4 Episode: 508,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Independence Day episode)

July 11 Episode: 671,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 18 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2022 Viewership Average: 623,461 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.14 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

