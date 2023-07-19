WWE superstar and former United States Champion Matt Riddle was the latest guest on today’s edition of The Bump, where the Bro looked back on his first appearance from the company back at NXT Takeover Brooklyn IV and how much he has changed since his days in NXT. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Recalls his first night in WWE and buying new flip-flops for the occasion:

I remember this night vividly because I bought a pair of new flip flops for the first time in years. I was like, you know what, I made it to WWE. It’s time to buy some new flip flops, and I did, and I had the suit. I normally don’t get nervous about anything, but that night I was nervous because I knew they were gonna put me on-screen, and I was like, ‘What are they gonna do?’ I’ve put all this work in, all those matches with Gunther on the indies and others and everything, and this is finally my moment. When I got on that screen, the whole crowd just started chanting, ‘Bro,’ and it was going to the beat of my grip. I’m like, I’m here, I’m in, I made it. I got the ball, now it’s just time to run with it.

How he has adapted his character from his NXT days:

You know, that was a bro with all of his aspirations, hopes and dreams ahead of him. Now, the bro sitting in front of you is living those aspirations and dreams. I think I’m a more complete bro today. I feel like I’ve grown up a lot.

